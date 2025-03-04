Teyana Taylor Steps Into the Spotlight With 'Mufasa' Star Aaron Pierre After Iman Shumpert Split

Teyana Taylor has reportedly confirmed her relationship with actor Aaron Pierre following her recent separation from former NBA player Iman Shumpert.

The singer, actress, and dancer posted a series of glamorous photos on Instagram following the 2025 Oscars, marking the pair's public debut.

The photos, shared on Oscar night, captured the couple in black-and-white, with Taylor dressed in a sleek black gown featuring a plunging neckline and a bold cutout at the back. She paired the dress with metallic heels.

According to PageSix, Pierre looked dashing in a classic black tuxedo by LOEWE, with a white bowtie and gold-framed glasses. Taylor captioned the post, "Oscar night in black & white, no grey area." signaling that their relationship was now out in the open.

Though the couple did not walk the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty red carpet together, they did take additional photos at the event.

Taylor swapped her Oscars look for a fiery red sheer bodysuit with a matching skirt for the after-party snaps. In the photos, they posed alongside actress Niecy Nash and her wife, Jessica Betts.

teyana really bagged aaron pierre… good for you sista! pic.twitter.com/cgr0QzAQew — ‎‏ً (@grandekordei) March 3, 2025

Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre: A New Hollywood Couple in the Spotlight

Aaron Pierre, known for his role as young Mufasa in "Mufasa: The Lion King," has appeared in notable projects like "The Underground Railroad" and "Rebel Ridge."

The actor's rise to fame has been solidified by his impressive work in film and television. Meanwhile, Taylor, celebrated for her multifaceted talents, continues to dominate both the music and acting worlds.

Before Pierre, Taylor was linked to Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio in 2024 after the two were spotted dancing closely at a New York City club. However, her relationship with Shumpert, whom she was married to for seven years, has recently come to an end.

In a September 2023 Instagram post, Taylor confirmed their separation, clarifying that "infidelity" was not the cause of their split. She emphasized that they remain "the best of friends" and "great business partners," focusing on co-parenting their two daughters, Junie and Rue, USA Today said.

In the emotional post, Taylor wrote, "We just keep y'all (butts) out (of) the group chat lol, which is the reason we've been able to successfully (and) peacefully separate without all of the outside noise. The only reason I'm even sharing this part of the chat is because the narratives are getting a little out of hand (and) it's unfair to all parties involved." This statement came after rumors about the cause of their breakup had spread online.