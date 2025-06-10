Country Artist Conner Smith Accused of Killing Woman, 77, in Pickup Truck Collision

Country singer Conner Smith is being investigated in connection with the death of a 77-year-old woman who was struck by a car in Nashville on Sunday night, officials said.

Dorothy Dobbins was crossing the road at 7:30 PMwhen she was hit by Smith, driving a Chevrolet Silverado, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a press release.

"The preliminary contributing factor for this crash appears to be Smith failing to yield the right of way to the pedestrian," the release stated. "He showed no signs of impairment."

Dobbins was taken to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she later died.

No Charges Filed Yet

Smith had not been charged as of writing. The investigation is continuing, police said.

A representative for the musician did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But Smith's lawyer released a statement to People expressing sadness over the fatal incident.

"He was involved in a car accident that tragically claimed a life," according to a statement provided to PEOPLE. "His heart goes out to Ms. Dobbins' family during this incredibly difficult time. Mr. Smith continues to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation."

A 77-year-old woman was struck and killed Sunday evening by country singer and CMA Fest performer Conner Smith. She was hit while crossing the street in a marked crosswalk in the heart of Germantown. https://t.co/9Ck4wm0OUL pic.twitter.com/pZ47n0sSeO — FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) June 10, 2025

Rising Country Star

Signed to Big Machine Label Group's Valory Music Co. in 2019, Smith has garnered attention for hits including "Creek Will Rise." In January 2024, he sat down with Music Row to discuss his love of country music and songwriting.

"I've always been in love with country music's storytelling," he said. "I've spent my life trying to figure out how to be a songwriter and how to capture those same emotions I felt as a kid growing up in this town."

Smith released his debut studio album, "Smoky Mountains," last year. In April 2024, he married professional surfer Leah Thompson.

The investigation into the deadly incident Sunday is continuing.