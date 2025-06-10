Did Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Secretly Marry? Wedding Envelope Sparks Fan Frenzy

A wedding detail from an NFL player's big day has sparked wild rumors that pop star Taylor Swift and NFL tight end Travis Kelce may already be married.

The buzz began when event planner Ellie Nottoli, who worked on Chicago Bears player Cole Kmet's wedding, posted a now-viral Instagram Story showing a beautifully written envelope addressed to "Taylor and Travis Kelce."

The envelope, placed at "Table 13," quickly caught fans' attention online.

"We all know Taylor and Travis were at a different wedding in Tennessee," Nottoli said in the video, referring to the couple's attendance at Kelce's cousin's wedding the day before, ENews said.

Still, fans didn't let the detail slide. One viewer reacted on X, formerly Twitter, writing, "TAYLOR AND TRAVIS KELCE?!??? EXCUSE ME." Others chimed in with excitement, wondering if the couple had already tied the knot in secret.

TAYLOR AND TRAVIS KELCE?!????? EXUSE ME pic.twitter.com/NirV7cZvKW — Jayy | no. 1 ciwyw stan!🩷| (@ciwyvv) June 9, 2025

Read more: Taylor Swift Subtly Shouts Out Travis Kelce During Night Out With Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Aren't Married—Yet

Not everyone was convinced. Some social media users pointed out that listing unmarried couples together is a common aesthetic choice at weddings.

"It's just for the vibe," one fan commented. Another added, "My boyfriend and I do this too—it doesn't mean we're married."

Despite the buzz, Swift and Kelce were never at Kmet's wedding at all. Instead, the pair attended the countryside wedding of Kelce's cousin, Tanner Corum, in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Friday night.

Videos from the event show Swift, 35, in a strapless blue floral dress and Kelce, also 35, in casual attire, smiling and enjoying the celebration.

The couple has been together since 2023 and has often been the subject of marriage speculation.

Just two weeks ago, a source told the DailyMail that an engagement was likely once Kelce finishes the NFL season. "It will 100 percent happen," the insider claimed.

While no official comment has been made by Swift's team, fans are keeping a close eye on every detail—especially when wedding envelopes are involved.

The couple has kept their relationship mostly private in recent months, spending time in Florida after Kelce's Super Bowl win.