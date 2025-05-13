Katy Perry Denies Being 'Most Hated Person' on Internet While Overlooking Cheering Crowd: 'I Think That's False'

Katy Perry is clearing the air when it comes to how she is perceived by the public.

The singer addressed the backlash she has received over the last year since the release of her panned '143' album in late 2024 while on her Lifetimes Tour in Chicago.

"Well, I thought I was the most hated person on the internet. I think that's false," Perry said, while overlooking a cheering crowd.

Perry has been the subject of many jokes as well as harsh words in recent months. Her trip to space as part of the Blue Origin was mocked for being "underwhelming" with some comparing the short trip to the short amount of time her album '143' spent on the charts.

Perry's flight to space was also slammed by environmental activists who claimed that the trip to space felt like "faux feminism" as well as a glossy "PR moment."

The singer soldiered on from the space criticism and launched her Lifetimes Tour in April, however, the tour was also mocked since its inception. Many people slammed Perry for not being able to sell out her tour and for having available seating with many calling her to "retire."

Others poked fun at Perry's dancing while on tour. However, the singer did not stay silent when it comes to those attacking her dance moves and mocked them with purposeful, awkward dancing.

"Show them this when they say I can't dance!" Perry told the crowd.

Perry was once one of the most prominent figures in music during the late 2000s and early 2010s, scoring massive hits such as "Teenage Dream" and "Roar." However, Perry has failed to match the success of previous releases and has not had a top 10 hit since 2017.