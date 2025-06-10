Escort Who Attended Diddy's 'Freak Offs' Claims Final Parties with Cassie Felt 'Evil'

A former escort who participated in Sean "Diddy" Combs' alleged sex parties has spoken out about what he described as a darker tone during the final encounters involving singer Cassie Ventura.

Shawn Dearing, who says he was hired by Combs "more than a dozen" times between 2014 and 2017, said in an interview published Monday by PEOPLE that the atmosphere at the so-called "freak offs" became increasingly disturbing.

"I just would say overall, the tone was a little darker towards the last times I'd seen them," Dearing told the outlet. "I got to see the dark side of things."

Dearing claimed Cassie appeared to be participating in the parties for Combs' benefit rather than her own. The singer and Combs were romantically involved on and off from 2007 to 2018.

"It was more of a 'doing this to please him' type of spirit overall," Dearing said. "I can tell when the energy was different. It was evil ... and she was under that."

According to Dearing, Cassie seemed disconnected from the experience and resigned to her role. "In my opinion, in that situation, she didn't know if this was a beast she could control or not anymore," he added. "So she was along for the ride, because she had to, because who knows? Who knows where this beast is going, and there's no way to tame it."

Although Dearing has not testified in the trial, his image was presented to the jury, and Cassie referred to him by the name "Skyler," a pseudonym she used when hiring him through Cowboys4Angels.

"I stepped away from that, realizing it was darker," Dearing said. "Because honestly, I do care about these ladies. So I had to step away."

Cassie, whose full name is Casandra Ventura, testified last month that she often felt "dirty" after participating in the freak offs, which sometimes happened while she was suffering from urinary tract infections.

"Sometimes [the freak offs] were back to back," she told the court. "And I was doing the freak off with an infection. ... It just was a mess, really painful for a long time."

Combs was arrested in September 2024 and charged with sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy. He has pleaded not guilty and denies all allegations.

Diddy Trial

My RICO witness chart is getting full.

The Government is cooking.

I think they may have 2 of the 8 needed for RICO. pic.twitter.com/AC4OQEdgca — Nate The Lawyer (@NatetheLawyer) June 5, 2025

Defense Requests Mistrial Again Amid Ongoing Proceedings

The trial, now in its final weeks, has included explosive testimony and repeated requests from the defense for a mistrial. Most recently, Combs' legal team argued that prosecutors introduced "demonstrably false" evidence related to an alleged 2016 incident in which he was accused of dangling Cassie's friend, Bryana "Bana" Bongolan, over a balcony.

Earlier motions for mistrial—including one over claims Combs orchestrated the firebombing of rapper Kid Cudi's car—have been denied by Judge Arun Subramanian.

Combs' trial is expected to conclude by early July.