Taylor Swift Seeks Restraining Order After Alleged Harassment by Colorado Man

Taylor Swift has received a temporary restraining order against a man from Colorado who she says has been harassing her for close to a year.

The order, issued by Judge Debra R. Archuleta, requires 45-year-old Brian Jason Wagner to stay at least 100 yards away from the singer, her home, workplace, and vehicle.

In legal documents filed on June 6 and obtained by E! News, Swift said Wagner has shown up at her Los Angeles residence multiple times, beginning in 2024.

She described feeling increasingly unsafe as Wagner's actions became more disturbing and frequent.

"Mr. Wagner made various statements about living at my property (not true), being in a relationship with me (not true), believing I am the mother of his son (not true), and needing to see me in person," Swift wrote in her declaration. "All of which are untrue and disconnected from reality."

Swift alleged that Wagner appeared at her home several times in July 2024, and on one visit, he carried what looked like a glass bottle—something she feared could be used as a weapon.

‼️ Taylor Swift has filed a restraining order against a 45-year-old stalker who broke into her Los Angeles house last year



— Taylor Swift's statement to the court:

"During each of these visits, I am informed that Mr. Wagner made various statements about living at my property… pic.twitter.com/CnLmriLRr3 — Taylor Swift Data (@spotify_swift) June 9, 2025

Taylor Swift Denies Stalker's Claims of Relationship

In May 2025, Wagner reportedly showed up again, saying he was there to "check on a friend," a claim Swift firmly denied.

Her security team had already discovered his criminal past and noted that he had sent her letters from prison, falsely insisting they were in a relationship.

Swift's team also discovered that Wagner had unlawfully changed his driver's license to show her home address and had sent them hundreds of threatening emails. He also reportedly tried to reroute her mail to his own address.

Swift clarified that she has never had any contact or relationship with Wagner. She also expressed that his recent behavior and threatening messages have left her feeling unsafe and concerned for her well-being.

The restraining order will remain in effect until June 30, when the court will decide whether to make it permanent, Billboard said.

As of now, Wagner has not responded to the court filing, and no legal representative has commented on his behalf.

Swift has dealt with stalkers before. In January 2024, a man was charged with stalking after repeatedly appearing outside her New York apartment.

He was later ruled unfit for trial. In previous years, other stalkers have faced jail time for invading her homes or sending threats.

Swift has previously spoken out about her safety concerns. "People tend to show up uninvited, like dudes who think we have an imaginary marriage," she said in a 2019 interview.