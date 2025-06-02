Taylor Swift, Blake Lively Not Rebuilding Friendship 'Because of All The Emotional Residue' Despite Legal Case Developments

Despite recent legal developments in the case involving Blake Lively and "It Ends With Us" director Justin Baldoni, sources say there's little hope for a rekindled friendship between Lively and longtime friend Taylor Swift.

Swift was previously entangled in the lawsuit after a legal filing from Baldoni's attorneys alleged that Lively had tried to pressure the 14-time Grammy winner into publicly supporting her. The court document claimed Lively's lawyer, Michael Gottlieb, contacted Swift's attorney and suggested that "if Ms. Swift refused to do so, private text messages of a personal nature in Ms. Lively's possession would be released."

Lively's legal team later pushed back, calling the claims "baseless, unnecessary, improper and abusive." A judge granted Lively's motion to dismiss Baldoni's letter from the court docket.

No Reconciliation in Sight

Although the subpoena against Swift was eventually withdrawn, insiders say the damage between Swift and Lively has already been done.

"There's been radio silence between Taylor and Blake since the subpoena was dropped," a source told Us Weekly. The insider added that the friendship has "stalled" and pointed to lingering fallout from the ordeal.

"They won't pick up where they left off because of all the emotional residue," the source said. "Taylor has handled it with a lot of grace and is not solely focused on it. She's moved on."

According to the source, the last few weeks have been "stressful" for Swift, who now feels an "an immense sense of relief."

Cara Delevingne has reportedly cut ties with Blake Lively, aligning with Taylor Swift amidst rising tensions linked to Lively’s legal drama with Justin Baldoni. Sources indicate Delevingne, preferring a drama-free circle, hasn’t spoken to Lively in months. pic.twitter.com/6T9j3FgFUC — Nyra Kraal (@NyraKraal) May 30, 2025

Legal Tension and Personal Distance

Swift's camp strongly denied any involvement in the production of "It Ends With Us," stating she had no connection to casting, editing, or creative decisions. Her only connection to the movie was licensing her track "My Tears Ricochet" from her 2020 album, "folklore."

"Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film," a representative for the singer said in a statement.

"She never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release."

The rep added, "Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift's name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case."

Baldoni's legal team eventually dropped the subpoena. Collider reported that "they got exactly what they were seeking."

In the wake of the legal drama, Swift has shifted her focus to career milestones. On Friday, she announced she now owns her entire music catalog. While some reports estimated the deal's value to be between $600 million and $1 billion, a source told Billboard that the figure was closer to $360 million.