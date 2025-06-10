Macklemore’s Seattle Home Invaded While Kids Inside, Woman Escapes Attackers

Grammy-winning rapper Macklemore's Seattle home was the site of a terrifying break-in on June 8, according to the Seattle Police Department.

While the artist's presence at the time remains unclear, police confirmed that his three young children and a woman—identified in reports as the family's nanny—were inside during the home invasion.

The incident took place shortly after midnight. According to the police report, two masked men entered the home through a patio door, ENews said.

The woman told police one suspect was tall and appeared to be in charge, while the other was shorter and followed his lead.

When the men entered, the taller one reportedly instructed the other to "spray her." The shorter man complied, using what police later confirmed was bear spray on the nanny.

She said the taller man then shouted, "Where are the jewels, b---h?" as they began searching the house.

Masked intruders burglarize Seattle rapper Macklemore’s Capitol Hill home, spray nanny with bear spray while kids were inside Suspects seen in tactical gear made off with luxury watches, high-end sneakers & jewelry worth thousands 😳 pic.twitter.com/VTWU2jESJj — SEATTLESUBMISSIONS (@SEATTLESUBMISS) June 9, 2025

Police Find Bear Spray, Clothing After Macklemore Home Break-In

The woman said she was forced to guide the intruders to the master bedroom, where they took shoes, clothing, jewelry, and watches.

At one point, she was thrown to the ground, pinned with a boot on her ankle, then her neck, and had her phone taken from her.

When she began screaming, the attackers pinned her against a wall and tried to silence her. She bit one of the men, which gave her the chance to run.

She escaped through a bathroom and ran to nearby homes, knocking until a neighbor let her inside to call 911.

According to King5, officers arrived shortly after and confirmed the children were safely removed from the home. Though unhurt, they were found in a home filled with the lingering effects of bear spray.

Police said there were clear signs of a struggle, including overturned furniture and scattered items.

Security footage from the scene reportedly showed the woman escaping, followed by movement near the back door and fence.

Police later discovered a can of bear spray and an article of clothing in the area. A passerby also reported seeing a man in black running through a nearby yard around the same time.

The woman had visible orange bear spray on her neck, cuts on her hands from pounding on doors, and blood on her pants from climbing over a gate.

As of now, no suspects have been arrested. Macklemore—real name Ben Haggerty—has not commented publicly on the incident.