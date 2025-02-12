Macklemore Slams Donald Trump, Elon Musk, in Fiery New Protest Song: 'Elon Got Me F***ed Up'

Macklemore is not holding back on his criticisms for the new administration in the United States.

The "Thrift Shop" rapper unleashed a new song called "F***ked Up," that takes aim at Donald Trump and Elon Musk in a scathing diss track. In the opening for the video, Macklemore shares a quote from Eugene V Debs.

"The most heroic word in all languages is 'revolution'," it reads.

Macklemore then unleashes his fury at the Trump administration and the the policies that have been enacted under it in the lines of the song.

"New era ushered but white supremacy is still in charge / Talking colonizing Gaza from the White House lawn," he raps on the song.

This line references recent comments Trump made about taking over the Gaza strip in a press conference earlier this month.

"The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too. We'll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site," he said, according to Reuters.

Elsewhere in the song, the rapper doubles down on his comments about the Palestinian people and the conflict going on.

"Killing Palestinian kids and we get hit with the cost?" he says.

Macklemore then takes on Elon Musk as well as the other billionaires that were seen at Trump's inauguration such as Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg.

"Finally see the oligarchy and men that control us all," he raps.

Read more: Macklemore Mostly Praised for Track Supporting Palestine Protesters

In the chorus of the song, he calls out Musk directly, saying: "They got me f***** up, they got me f***** up, Elon got me f***** up. And Elon, we know exactly what that was, bruh. They got us f***** up."

The song's second verse begins with a message of resilience in times of hardship and the enduring spirit of the people on this Earth.

"You can bomb a mosque but you can't bomb faith. You can kill people, resistance grows in the wake. And while our president sends billions to Israel's safes, ethnic cleansing's never gonna make Israelis feel safe," he says.

This is not the first time that Macklemore has spoken out on political issues. He previously released the songs 'Hind's Hall' and 'Hind's Hall 2', songs that slammed western civilization and its leaders and stood behind the people of Palestine.