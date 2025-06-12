Justin Bieber Could Face Conservatorship if Wife Hailey Proves 3 Key Points Amid 'Disturbing' Behavior, Bizarre Rants

Justin Bieber faces becoming the latest celebrity to be placed under a conservatorship — if his wife, Hailey Bieber, convinces a court that his recent behavior poses a danger to himself, others, or his finances, a top legal expert has revealed.

If reports of the pop star's bizarre behavior are accurate, they could be viewed as a legal intervention, according to attorney Jamie E. Wright, who spoke with The US Sun.

"As a seasoned attorney, I'll say this bluntly: If Justin Bieber's recent behavior is as troubling as reported amidst erratic social media posts, visible signs of impairment, and statements hinting at isolation and emotional instability, then YES, a conservatorship could be considered," Wright said.

The remarks have been made as a result of what appears to be an escalating public concern with the 31-year-old singer's behavior online in the last week, including cryptic rants and odd photos, and drug use-referencing captions. A series of Instagram posts has prompted fan speculation that the performer may be in mental distress.

Justin Bieber's recent post is generating a lot of debate on Instagram after the singer posted a photo of himself smoking alongside his son Jack Blues. pic.twitter.com/qkMucvbDk1 — 21 (@thegala21) May 30, 2025

Wright emphasized that conservatorships were relatively unusual and weighty decisions, particularly in California, where the process has received extra scrutiny since the mega-fame of Britney Spears and her headline-making case.

"This isn't just about being 'out of it' on Instagram. Courts require substantial medical evidence, and the bar is high," Wright said. "Especially post-Britney, with the public and legal community rightfully wary of abuses in the system."

🚨BREAKING NEWS: Justin Bieber posts a cryptic message on Instagram, fueling speculation about his troubled marriage to Hailey Bieber:



“Tired of transactional relationships. If I have to do something to be loved, that’s not love.” pic.twitter.com/B5ccfK4dWp — Hailey Bieber Daily | Fan Account (@HBieberDaily) June 8, 2025

Bieber's Possible Conservatorship

In California, a conservatorship grants a court-appointed third party, known as a conservator, the authority to manage the personal and financial affairs of an adult who has been deemed incapable of managing those matters independently.

Justin Bieber posts about Kitamine and it hints at people using the drug to control his mind 😳 pic.twitter.com/88Rxhfwti4 — keep6ixsolid (@keep6ixsolid) June 8, 2025

Either Hailey or the singer's mother, Pattie Mallette, could apply for one. The close relatives of adults who have conservatorships, such as the one Spears has been under since she became a legal adult, can petition for one. However, anyone making such a petition would likely need to have a strong case with evidence.

"They would need to demonstrate that Justin is incapable of making rational decisions, poses a risk to himself or others — including his infant son, or is unable to manage his financial empire," Wright explained.

justin bieber's latest posts are giving kanye west pic.twitter.com/iDQJozBroe — Dam ⸆⸉ ᯓ★ (@damswiftie) June 10, 2025

If a judge were to approve the petition, Wright said it would have far-reaching legal implications.

"Legally, Justin could lose control over decisions about his health, money, and even parental rights," she said. "Custody of his child could be questioned if there's evidence he's an unfit parent."

Wright continued, "It would certainly put pressure on his marriage with Hailey and would raise serious reputational questions that could derail future endorsements, brand partnerships, and touring plans. He's young, powerful, and high-profile, so any conservatorship move would face intense public scrutiny and likely pushback."

Yet Wright said that whether someone's status as a public figure influences legal outcomes is another matter.

"When safety, especially of a child, is on the line, no one is untouchable. If this situation escalates, the law will step in," she said. "Bottom line, no one wants to see another celebrity conservatorship saga play out — but if the signs are as serious as they seem, it's not out of the question."