Justin Bieber Fires Back at Mental Health Concerns After Fans Urge Him to 'Get Help'

Pop icon Justin Bieber isn't staying quiet after fans raised red flags about his mental health.

Over the weekend, a fan posted a lighthearted meme showing a text exchange with their grandfather, who wrote, "I am worried about Justin Beiber [sic]," followed by, "There is so much heartbreak in Justin's life."

The post, meant to be funny, quickly sparked real concern among fans. Bieber's reply? A sharp, four-word message: "Worry about yourself gramps."

The 31-year-old singer's response, shared on Instagram, came after weeks of fan speculation about his emotional state.

In recent posts, Bieber shared a string of moody selfies and messages that some say point to deeper struggles.

According to PageSix, Bieber posted on Saturday a mirror selfie where he made odd faces and added a caption: "U could point at my flaws. Or u could recognize ur own lil b****." Fans rushed to comment, with one writing, "Babe. Please go get help," and another saying, "So hard and sad to watch."

Justin Bieber is over the endless speculation about his mental health, physical well-being, and marriage. He wants fans to chill and respect his privacy. 🙏💖 #MentalHealthMatters #RespectPrivacy #BieberFam https://t.co/KQlfajLwDd — Throwback 100.3 (@throwback1003) June 11, 2025

Justin Bieber Says He's Exhausted Trying to Please Others

Then on Sunday, Bieber continued with two black-and-white selfies and a serious caption: "Tired of transactional relationships. If I have to do something to be loved. That's not love."

He didn't stop there. In an Instagram Story, Bieber shared how exhausted he feels trying to meet others' expectations, NY Post said.

"I don't think any of us can handle hearing, 'You just gotta try a little harder and you will be like me.' It's not true," he wrote. "U have everything u need right now."

Fans aren't the only ones speaking up. Poo Bear, a longtime friend and music collaborator, told The Hollywood Reporter, "Whatever he's going through, I pray for him and hope he's okay."

A former team member was more direct, saying, "He's lost. There's no one protecting him because there's no one there willing to say no to him."

Some insiders, however, believe Bieber may just be seeking attention. "He's trolling, partly because he wants attention, and also because he thinks he's so funny," said one source.

Still, public concern continues to grow, especially as Bieber's online presence becomes more unpredictable. Whether his recent posts are genuine cries for help or just sarcastic pushback, fans remain divided.