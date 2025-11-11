Justin Bieber's Extreme Beliefs About Lust And Fidelity Point To Possible Insecurity, Expert Warns

Justin​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Bieber's frank talk about lust and faithfulness in a recent Twitch livestream has brought back the discussion of trust in celebrity marriages.

In the middle of the broadcast, the performer shocked the audience when he made a comparison of a quick thought about another person, along with lust, and went straight to cheating.

Justin, married to Hailey since 2018, ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌said, "If you even think of a woman with lust, it's the same thing as actually doing it – committing adultery or whatever. If it even crosses your mind for one second, it's wrong."

Relationship expert Louella Alderson, speaking to The Mirror US on behalf of the dating app So Syncd, suggested Bieber's extreme stance may indicate underlying insecurity.

She explained that his comments reveal a serious commitment to protecting his relationship and suggest that emotional reassurance is particularly important to him.

"His comments suggest he takes commitment extremely seriously and wants to protect their bond from anything that could threaten it, even his own thoughts," Alderson said.

JUSTIN BIEBER E HAILEY BIEBER pic.twitter.com/wNYsJs4HOn — Bieber Novidade (@biebernovidade) November 4, 2025

Alderson​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ pointed out that if both partners hold such a belief, these high standards can help them have a stronger marriage. However, if one partner considers normal human thoughts a form of betrayal, it can create intense pressure.

Additionally, she inferred that Justin's approach "may be influenced by his religious beliefs," warning that trying to be totally mentally and emotionally loyal can be an impossible task and can make one feel guilty.

"What does matter is how someone manages those thoughts," she ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌said.

"A passing thought isn't a betrayal. But spending time mentally investing in fantasies while withdrawing from your partner is where the line gets crossed."

Grammy-Nominated Album 'SWAG'

The discussion about fidelity comes as Justin is experiencing a career high point.

SWAG was recognized with four Grammy nominations for Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Solo Performance for "Daisies," and Best R&B Performance for "YUKON." In total, this is the 27th time that the artist has been nominated for a Grammy award.

Hailey congratulated him on Instagram Stories, gushing, "27x nominee! Let's go baby!"

SWAG, released July 11, marked Justin's first solo album in over four years and his first full-length solo work since becoming a father.

A source told PEOPLE at the time, "This album is a huge milestone for Justin in so many ways."

"It's the first solo album he's released since becoming a father, and it's the first time he's produced sound that's all his own. He was so excited for everyone to listen to his new music."

The project, a mix of R&B, pop, and experimental production, is described as Bieber's most personal work to date. Later in September, he surprised fans with SWAG II, a 23-track follow-up featuring collaborations with Tems and Lil B.