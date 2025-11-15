Justin Bieber Runs to Adele's PR Titan to Save His Spiraling Reputation: Report

Justin Bieber is taking a new approach to managing his public image, enlisting Benny Tarantini, Adele's renowned publicist, to help steer his career through turbulent waters.

Industry insiders tell Rob Shuter the move is part of a comprehensive "reputation rescue" after years marked by canceled tours, viral videos of the singer wandering Los Angeles, and occasional emotional breakdowns.

One music insider joked, "Justin doesn't need a publicist. He needs FEMA," highlighting the urgency some executives feel about his career trajectory.

A Strategic PR Shift Ahead of Coachella

The new partnership was revealed in a manner befitting Bieber's social media habits: an Instagram post outlining his "VALUES," including "Rest as Worship," "Servanthood," "Gratitude," and "Longevity."

According to sources, the timing coincides with two upcoming Coachella performances in April 2026, where fans and industry figures alike are bracing for the pop star's live return.

"Adele's team doesn't just build brands – they build fortresses," one PR veteran said.

"If anyone can stabilize Justin, it's Benny." However, insiders also acknowledge that working with Bieber carries risk. "Justin is unpredictable," the source added. "Adele's people are miracle workers — but even they can't fix someone who doesn't show up."

The move signals a deliberate effort to manage both public perception and career stability, though questions remain whether this intervention will fully contain the volatility that has periodically defined Bieber's public persona.

Bieber's​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ career and life challenges are additionally mixed up with his health problems. Not long ago, according to E! News, he revealed that he had a skateboarding injury which made it hard for him to talk, laugh, or sing during his Coachella 2026 rehearsals and he couldn't perform because the injury took such a large portion of his ability.

Justin Bieber SHOCKED fans with his Vocals control while singing "Love Yourself" live on Twitch 😳👀 pic.twitter.com/VIJ4S4WRNm — korza ✗ (@korzawyd) November 13, 2025

Bieber Shows Vulnerability on Twitch

While working to control his professional image, Bieber has also offered fans an unfiltered look into his life via Twitch.

Since pledging to stream most days, the pop star has played basketball, produced music, and freestyled on camera, often without directly engaging with viewers.

The streams, though seemingly casual, have revealed personal struggles. During a recent broadcast, Bieber reflected on feelings of envy and personal dissatisfaction, asking himself, "Why is his life working out, and mine is in shambles?," according to Polygon.

In another portion of his stream, he acknowledged the courage it takes to broadcast these vulnerable moments.

"It takes a lot to put yourself out there and be criticized, and be put down for just wanting to share things," he said.

"All I want to do is facilitate a fun space for people to be creative, and be themselves. I want that to be the overarching theme of what's happening here."