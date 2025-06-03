Swifties Spy Hidden Message in Joe Alwyn's Instagram as Taylor Swift Reclaims Her Masters

Taylor Swift's fans are buzzing over what some believe is a subtle nod of support from her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn during her high-profile effort to regain control of her music masters.

On May 31, Swift officially announced she had purchased her master recordings from Shamrock Capital, the Los Angeles-based private equity firm that acquired them in 2020.

Just days later, a TikTok user, @manumelm, pointed out a curious detail in Alwyn's last Instagram post from March 12 — over two months before Swift's announcement. The actor had shared a carousel of images, including one of a white, heart-shaped bowl painted with a four-leaf clover in the center.

Swifties quickly connected the clover symbol to Shamrock Capital, interpreting it as a veiled show of support for Swift during the final stages of her deal.

The TikTok video, which features Swift's song "Right Where You Left Me," suggested that the photos the 14-time Grammy winner posted on March 27 — used for her announcement — hinted Alwyn might have known about the buyback well before it was publicly revealed.

Despite the excitement among some followers, others expressed skepticism about reading too much into the Instagram post.

One commenter wrote, "So that's a clover, not a shamrock." Another user added, "Or hear me out, Joe Alwyn knew it was St Patricks Day." A third voice in the conversation said, "Except Joe didn't post a shamrock? A shamrock has 3 leaves, not 4."

Not everyone was dismissive, though. A fan claimed, "He got so good at the art of secret, coded message, because he learned it from her." Meanwhile, another user commented, "Not it being the 5th photo too. Taylor's 5th tracks are always her saddest songs."

Swift and Alwyn reportedly met at the 2016 Met Gala and were first photographed together in Nashville in 2017. Their relationship remained private for several years, with few public appearances, until their split in April 2023.

Taylor's Emotional Message on Regaining Her Masters

The music industry closely watched Swift's announcement about buying back her masters from Shamrock Capital, after the catalog changed hands from Scooter Braun to the firm in 2020.

In her heartfelt statement, she wrote: "I almost stopped thinking it could ever happen, after 20 years of having the carrot dangled and then yanked away."

Swift continued, "But that's all in the past now. I've been bursting into tears of joy at random intervals ever since I found that this is really happening. I really get to say those words. All of the music I've ever made... now belongs... to me."

Her Instagram post teasing the full letter read, "You belong with me. Letter on my site :)." It was accompanied by photos of Swift casually dressed in a pale blue sweater and light jeans, smiling while holding six of her records.