Miley Cyrus Risks Katy Perry-Type Decline as Album Flops and Fans Demand More: 'Her Ego Is Not Allowing Her to Realize'

Miley Cyrus may have dominated 2023 with her smash hit "Flowers," but her momentum appears to be slowing. Following the high of winning Record of the Year at the 2024 Grammys and breaking Spotify records, her new album "Something Beautiful"has landed with a thud. Its lead single, "End of the World," opened at a lukewarm No. 52 on the Billboard Hot 100, while critics offered mixed reviews.

A source close to the singer told the Daily Mail, "Her ego is not allowing her to realize that this might be the beginning of the end," raising concerns that Cyrus, 32, may follow the same trajectory as longtime friend Katy Perry, whose recent music comeback flopped. "We aren't going to see her go to space, so things aren't as desperate just yet," the source added, referencing Perry's poorly received Blue Origin trip.

Comparisons to Perry go beyond chart performance. Perry's 2023 single "Woman's World" failed to make a dent, peaking at No. 63, while her album "143" was panned by critics. Her "Lifetimes" tour has also struggled to fill venues. "Miley is trying hard to avoid that," the insider claimed.

Fan Backlash and Vocal Cord Battle

Cyrus has also faced unexpected tension with her fanbase. At the Tribeca Film Festival, attendees who reportedly paid up to $800 for what they believed would be a concert were instead met with a screening of her album's companion film. Audience members heckled her until she gave in and performed "The Climb" on the spot.

"She was flabbergasted when her fans called her out to sing," the source said, but promised, "She will be ready the next time when that happens."

Cyrus recently opened up about the health challenges behind her limited live performances. "I have this very large polyp on my vocal cord... it's like running a marathon with ankle weights on," she told Zane Lowe, explaining how Reinke's edema affects both her voice and stamina.

Determined to Rebuild

Despite setbacks, Cyrus insists she's entering a new creative phase. "After 'Flowers,' I felt that healing and that validation... I really felt free to make the album that I've really been craving my whole adult career to make," she told Lowe. Her current boyfriend, Maxx Morando, 26, contributed heavily to the project.

"She is a song away from being back," the insider said. "Miley is rich, young, and not worried... she has plenty of time to right the ship."