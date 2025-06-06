Miley Cyrus Signs Album With Touching Reference to Ex Liam Hemsworth

While signing copies of her new album Something Beautiful, Miley Cyrus may have quietly referenced her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, sparking curiosity among fans.

During a recent fan meet-and-greet, one fan named Liam got a special message from the singer that sparked chatter online.

On Wednesday, June 4, a fan named Liam Hemsworth shared a photo on X (formerly Twitter) of a vinyl copy of Something Beautiful signed by Miley Cyrus, catching the attention of fans online.

What made the autograph stand out? Miley had written "the best Liam" in cursive at the corner of the album cover, People said.

The fan wrote, "Miley writing 'the Best Liam' on my vinyl," along with a photo of the signed album. The post quickly caught attention online, with fans guessing whether the message was a playful nod — or subtle shade — directed at her ex.

Miley Cyrus signed a fan's vinyl with "the best Liam" 😭 pic.twitter.com/5oLCSmk3bE — Miley Cyrus Access (@AccessMiley) June 4, 2025

Later that same day, the fan posted another photo with the singer, captioning it, "Me when I'm the best Liam."

According to Pedestrian, many followers reacted with surprise, humor, and curiosity over whether Miley was taking a light jab at her past relationship.

Miley and actor Liam Hemsworth have a long and well-known history. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth first crossed paths in 2009 while working on "The Last Song," a film adaptation of a Nicholas Sparks novel. Their connection turned romantic, leading to a years-long, on-and-off relationship.

Liam Hemsworth proposed to Miley Cyrus in 2012, but the couple ended their engagement just a year later. They reunited in 2015 and got married in December 2018 in a quiet ceremony at their Tennessee home.

At the time, a friend of Cyrus said, "The timing for their wedding makes perfect sense," especially after the two had lost their Malibu home in a wildfire earlier that year.

But by August 2019, Hemsworth filed for divorce. Their split was finalized in early 2020, officially ending a decade-long relationship filled with highs and lows.

Now, with the release of Something Beautiful on May 30, Cyrus is back in the spotlight. She's been actively promoting the album through appearances and fan events, but moments like this autograph have given fans even more to talk about.

Though Hemsworth has not responded to the viral post, it's clear that Cyrus's fans are reading between the lines.