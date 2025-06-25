Miley Cyrus Responds to Fan Criticism After Record Signing With Naomi Campbell

Miley Cyrus is defending herself following backlash over her behavior at a London record signing event with Naomi Campbell, where fans accused the singer of being "rude" and "dismissive."

The criticism emerged after fan-shot videos from Rough Trade East circulated online.

The clips appeared to show Cyrus and Campbell engaged in private conversation, while several fans approaching them were left without acknowledgment or interaction.

'No Photos' Rule Cited

In response, Cyrus shared a slideshow on Instagram of video footage of herself smiling and laughing with fans at the event. She described the background to the scene, emphasizing that the signing was arranged hastily to promote her latest single, "Every Girl You've Ever Loved," which is due to be released July 11. The former teen idol said the record shop has insisted on a strict no-photos rule in place, after the overwhelming number of fans turned up.

"But we knew the night needed to be captured," Cyrus wrote, thanking photographer Vijat Mohindra for the behind-the-scenes shots. "To everyone who came out to celebrate our single, we love you."

Videos from the event support her claim, with a cameraman repeatedly instructing fans to face away from Cyrus and Campbell, saying, "Right behind you for the picture!"

Campbell also addressed the controversy the day before, praising Cyrus' "memory and graciousness" and adding, "We felt your love and adored meeting you."

Bigger Spotlight, More Scrutiny

The criticism surfaced at a busy moment for Cyrus.

In addition to the signing, she hosted a London screening of her "Something Beautiful: The Visual Album" film last weekend.

"I never experienced the film like this before," she said after the screening. Several familiar faces joined Cyrus during the London premiere, including Damian Hurley, the son of actress Elizabeth Hurley, whose boyfriend is Billy Ray Cyrus.

“thank you @mileycyrus !! Your movie is a masterpiece - watching it next to you made it even more surreal.”



Hurley gave fans a closer look at her night out by posting a video montage from the June 21 event, which included several candid moments between her and her beau.

In the clip, Hurley and Billy Ray are seen leaving their hotel and posing for photos before sharing a kiss inside a limo. The couple, who went public with their relationship in April, appeared relaxed and affectionate throughout the evening.

The former "Hannah Montana" star is in full promotional swing for her ninth studio album, a release she's paying extra attention to since she retired from touring in 2023.