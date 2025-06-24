Damian Hurley Joins Miley Cyrus at London Premiere Amid Family Reconciliation

Damian Hurley joined Miley Cyrus on June 21 at the London premiere of "Something Beautiful," a special moment that also marked a step forward in her family's reconciliation.

The 32-year-old singer was supported by her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, his girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley, and Elizabeth's son, Damian.

The appearance comes after months of rumors about tension within the Cyrus family. But on this red carpet night, things looked different.

The day after the event, Billy Ray and Elizabeth posted a touching moment on Instagram, showing Miley and Damian sitting together and watching the film.

"The babies are all grown up," they wrote. "@damianhurley1 & @mileycyrus at the premiere of "Something Beautiful" in London last night. #proudparents."

According to ENews, Billy Ray also added in the comments, "A night to remember," and expressed his happiness at seeing Miley and Damian together, writing, "This is what rock n' roll is all about...the kids are together. SO PROUD xxx."

Miley Cyrus Opens Up About Rebuilding Relationship with Dad

Elizabeth Hurley, well-known from "Austin Powers," posted more glimpses from the evening, including a video of her and Billy Ray heading out for the night, PerezHilton said.

The clip showed the couple leaving their hotel, sharing a kiss in their limo, and later enjoying the film, which included a surprise cameo by supermodel Naomi Campbell.

This public show of support came just weeks after Miley opened up about reconnecting with her dad.

During the June 10 episode of "Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky," Miley revealed that she took the initiative to mend the strained relationship.

She explained that she chose to put the past aside and focus on being present, hoping to rebuild their connection by simply enjoying time together.

The pop star explained that instead of diving into difficult conversations right away, she wanted to bring "happiness and joy" back into their relationship first.

Miley explained that her goal was to create a more positive and balanced environment first, believing it would make it easier to have meaningful conversations later on.