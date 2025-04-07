Mariah Carey Surprises Son on Twitch Livestream — And Totally Embarrasses Him

Mariah Carey has once again proven she's the ultimate mom, and this time, she left her son Moroccan (aka "Rocky") blushing during a Twitch livestream.

On April 3, 2025, Carey's 13-year-old son was live streaming with friends when his superstar mom and twin sister, Monroe, unexpectedly walked into the room.

Moroccan had been playing video games and chatting with his friends for about 10 minutes when the surprise visit happened.

"Sorry chat, my mom is here," Rocky quickly told his audience as he cut off the audio and tried to regain control of the situation.

According to Billboard, the awkward moment grew even more comical as his friends jumped in with enthusiastic greetings. "Hey, Mrs. Carey!" they all shouted, while Monroe entered the frame, holding a small dog.

The situation became even more awkward when Moroccan, clearly embarrassed, demanded his mom and sister leave the room.

"Okay, y'all need to get out now. Just, everybody get out," he said, his face showing a mix of frustration and embarrassment. "Mom, they can see you. They're saying, 'Hi Mariah, I love you!' Oh my God."

Mariah Carey makes an appearance on her son’s Twitch livestream. pic.twitter.com/yuU5qkaB2g — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 5, 2025

Always the good sport, Mariah responded warmly, saying, "Hi, you guys! I love you too," before she and Monroe left the room at Rocky's request, People said.

But the damage was done—his friends were delighted by the cameo, leaving Moroccan no choice but to try and reclaim some privacy.

This playful moment highlights the fun and light-hearted side of Mariah's relationship with her twins, Moroccan and Monroe, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Nick Cannon.

Despite their parents being high-profile celebrities, Carey and Cannon have both been open about their close relationship with their children and the importance of keeping things grounded.

In fact, during a recent interview, Carey shared that she supports her children's budding interest in entertainment. "I think they're both very talented and smart, and if they want to pursue having a life as an entertainer, then I think they should," she said, adding that they both seem to enjoy performing.

While Mariah was busy surprising her son, she is also gearing up for her "Celebration of Mimi" tour, marking the 20th anniversary of her 2005 album, The Emancipation of Mimi.

She's preparing for international tour dates in May and the fall, celebrating her music legacy and connecting with fans worldwide.