What 'Ye Ye' Really Means: Rep Clears Up Kanye West Name Confusion

Kanye West's team is setting the record straight after fans questioned a puzzling name listed on his latest legal filings.

Recent documents submitted to the State of California for Ox Paha Inc., one of West's companies, listed the rapper's full name as "Ye Ye," sparking speculation online that he had changed his name again. The name appeared in official business paperwork filed by West's chief financial officer, Hussain Lalani.

But according to his rep, Milo Yiannopoulos, there was never any formal name change. "There is no 'Ye Ye,'" Yiannopoulos told Mirror US, attributing the confusion to a digital form that required both a first and last name.

"It was an oddity created by an online form that required something in both first name and last name fields."

In 2021, West legally changed his name from Kanye Omari West to simply "Ye," a mononym he continues to use. The name "Ye Ye" was also spotted on documents for Yeezy Apparel, as well as his music ventures, including Yeezy Record Label LLC and Getting Out Our Dreams Inc.

Business Moves and Legal Appearances

Ox Paha Inc., formerly based at the address of a church property in Northridge, California, which was gutted in a fire and abandoned by the church, has switched from a church positing itself as a salvation to a corporation operating out of Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. West acquired the estate in 2023 and is its official residence.

The 47-year-old artist has also been making headlines outside the business sphere.

He was recently seen attending music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs' federal trial in New York City. West arrived in an all-white outfit and sunglasses and was escorted into the courtroom by Diddy's son, Christian "King" Combs, and attorney Xavier Donaldson.

When asked if he was there to support Combs, West simply responded, "Yes." He spent less than 10 minutes in the courthouse.

Kanye was at the Diddy trial for less than 10 minutes and dipped lmaoooo



Bro heard enough 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HzpRyHsTpS — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) June 13, 2025

Public Apologizes and Ongoing Drama

West has also been thinking about past personal and public feuds, including with Jay-Z.

In April, he issued a public apology on X, writing, "I'm sorry Jay Z," while acknowledging he felt abandoned by many in the music industry.

The apology was linked to prior offensive remarks West made about Jay-Z and Beyoncé's children, which included unfounded comments about their conception.

Though he initially deleted the post, he later reposted it, stating he didn't delete it "to be a good person." He has since claimed, "All my dreams have been about apologizing to Jay Z."

Reactions to his comments were swift. Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, condemned the remarks as "ignorance and evil," while her father, Matthew Knowles, told TMZ, "People pay a price for being stupid, especially in the music industry."