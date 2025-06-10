Kanye West's Identity Crisis? Rapper Changes Name Again and Now Goes by 'Ye Ye' in Legal Papers

Kanye West is making headlines again for another legal name change.

The 48-year-old rapper, who officially changed his name to "Ye" in 2021, is now going by "Ye Ye," according to new state filings obtained by The US Sun.

In recent documents submitted to the California Secretary of State by West's chief financial officer, Hussain Lalani, the artist is referred to as "Ye Ye." The change was listed in a "Statement of Information" filing for Ox Paha Inc., one of West's core companies that holds hundreds of trademarks associated with his Yeezy brand.

Previously, filings referred to him as "Ye West," but the updated paperwork drops the surname entirely. The shift is reflected across multiple business entities, including Yeezy Apparel, Yeezy Record Label LLC, and Getting Out Our Dreams Inc.

Despite the legal change, West has yet to make a public announcement on social media about adopting the "Ye Ye" moniker.

The controversial rapper has reportedly shot down the idea of being referred to by his birth name. According to reports, West stormed offstage after being referred to as "Kanye" Piers Morgan during a recent interview.

Morgan later shared details of the altercation on Instagram, "I interviewed Kanye West again today."

"As I expected, given what I've said about him recently, it didn't last long or go well. This was him right before he stomped off like a big baby before I could ask him why he's become a vile, Hitler-loving, Nazi-slathering, anti-Semitic pr**k."

The dispute continued online. After a Ye fan page posted that Morgan calling him "Kanye West" was the reason he left the interview, Morgan responded: "His X account name is @kanyewest."

West addressed the situation himself in a June 1 post on X, writing: "Ima finally stop using the @kanyewest twitter cause my name is Ye... Gonna start a ye account and it is what it is."

Bianca Censori Starts Her Own Venture

Meanwhile, West's wife, Bianca Censori, is also on the move. As The US Sun previously reported, she filed paperwork to launch her new business venture, Bianca Censori Inc., in California.

The Australian architect-turned-model also registered her full name as a business in the Melbourne, Australia, suburb of Alphington.