Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Files New Business With Ex-Yeezy Ties and Cosmetic Clues

Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, has taken on another business venture, registering a new company in America as she begins to forge her path away from her husband.

The 30-year-old filed to register Bianca Censori Inc. in California in May, reports The US Sun. She is identified as the CEO and secretary of the company. A second business, Bianca Censori, which is also active in Australia, is based in the Melbourne suburb of Alphington, where Censori's parents are believed to live.

While the projects would seem to be Censori's first solo undertakings since marrying West in 2022, the 47-year-old disgraced rapper is reportedly involved. He is listed as a director of the US company, and a lawyer of his, Manoj Shah, is dealing with the legal aspects.

Cosmetics Connection and Cryptocurrency Links Raise Questions

Censori's business remains a mystery, but with CFO Hussein Lalani on board, a likely investment in the company is coming into focus. Lalani is the creator of Zensa, a skincare company that sells microblading tools, at-home tattoo kits, and numbing creams.

"There are few details about the company's purpose, but the presence of Hussein Lalani suggests that it may be some kind of cosmetics company, based on his previous business, Zensa," the outlet noted.

Lalani has also garnered headlines over his involvement in West's dubious cryptocurrency project. He previously shilled $YZY, a meme coin designed initially for use on the Yeezy website. Its coin was announced and was supposed to be released on February 27th. However, the release never went through and remains delayed, with no explanation.

The businessman apparently began taking on West and Censori last year when the couple met him at a West Hollywood condo. He is also listed in corporate filings with the same address as the condo building.

Recent Publicity With Her Risqué Outfit

Kanye and Bianca Censori in Spain pic.twitter.com/nw52obS9H9 — Me2 (@fabri_romano1) May 31, 2025

The business filings come as Censori faces renewed public attention toward her provocative social media content. She posted a photo of herself in Barcelona with West, where she was half-naked under a fishnet top and sheer pantyhose.

"After weathering reports of a breakup, Bianca and Kanye reunited to spend time in Barcelona, Spain. There, she shocked fans by posting a photo of herself seemingly nude under a fishnet top and black pantyhose," a source revealed.

The picture elicited anger from some social media users, who called for criminal charges for potential public indecency. But toplessness is legal in parts of Spain, which could be why nothing came of it.

Unfazed, Censori gave fans a broader view with a second photo of the outfit.