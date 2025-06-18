R. Kelly to Challenge Conviction With 'Explosive' New Evidence, Lawyer Says

R. Kelly's lawyers are expected to filed a motion this week in federal court seeking to have the performer's federal conviction overturned after they say they have uncovered evidence that shows a cover-up by prison officials and members of a white supremacist gang.

The singer, who is serving a 30-year sentence on charges of sex trafficking and child pornography, is currently being held at the Butner Federal Correctional Complex in North Carolina.

His attorney, Beau B. Brindley, said in a statement, per AllHipHop, "Unfortunately for government counsel, there will be no jurisdictional refuge from that motion and the truth it will uncover. From that, try as they might, there will be no technical argument behind which government counsel can hide."

Alleged Murder Plot and Cover-Up

The anticipated filing is the latest in a series of claims made by Brindley, who earlier this month accused officials with the Bureau of Prisons of conspiring with the Aryan Brotherhood to murder the singer. On June 10, he filed a sworn statement from a high-ranking member of the white supremacist gang, he said, who also affirms that there was a conspiracy to have Kelly murdered.

The accused was also given too much medication and overdosed just two days after an open allegation to the press that prison officers had conspired to have him killed, the defense claims. That was followed, Brindley said in court papers, by his being forcibly discharged from a hospital "at gunpoint" and another hospital's denial of performing lung surgery to remove blood clots.

In filings obtained by the outlet, Brindley alleged the government has repeatedly avoided responding directly to these claims and instead characterized Kelly's medical issues as routine. He accused prosecutors of exhibiting "a pattern of constitutional violations and misconduct," citing previous failed efforts to convict Kelly's associates.

R. Kelly was rushed to hospital after overdosing in prison, alleging that staff intentionally gave him a life-threatening dose. (via TMZ) pic.twitter.com/hBat81beAy — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 17, 2025

Emergency Motion

As part of their defense, Kelly's attorneys have also submitted an emergency motion requesting temporary furlough, citing immediate concerns for his health and safety while in custody. The motion argues that Kelly remains at risk due to ongoing threats and a lack of adequate medical care.

Brindley added that the motion to vacate the conviction was a procedural proper motion to be filed that cannot be dismissed. He added that the team is trying to find local counsel to address any jurisdictional issues.

Kelly was found guilty in New York in 2021 and sentenced the following year to three decades in prison for racketeering and sex trafficking. In 2023, he was sentenced to an additional 20 years in another Chicago case, most of which is being served concurrently.

The defense expects to file its motion to vacate before the end of the week.