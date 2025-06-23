R. Kelly's Fiancée Joycelyn Savage Breaks Silence Amid Explosive Prison Claims: 'I'm Not Being Held Against My Will'

Joycelyn Savage, fiancée of the troubled R&B star R. Kelly spoke out publicly after her family voiced renewed concerns over her well-being.

The 24-year-old, who has stayed in communication with Kelly in the wake of his legal woes, also refuted rumors that she is held captive or brainwashed. "I am not held against my will. I am not a sex slave. I am not brainwashed or any of those crazy lies that were told on me," she said in a video sent to TMZ.

The message came after her parents, through their lawyer Gerald Griggs, opposed a presidential pardon for Kelly. Griggs told TMZ the family hasn't directly heard from Savage since 2019, saying they've only received secondhand updates from people claiming to represent her.

R.Kelly's fiancé Joycelyn Savage speaks. She wants the world to know that she is standing by R and wants him free❤️ #FREERKELLY pic.twitter.com/zHJ2CuCJfE — Charis (@Charislovess) June 23, 2025

Kelly's Legal Team Pushes for Release

The statement from Savage arrives as Kelly's attorneys seek a compassionate release amid claims of serious threats against his life behind bars. He is currently serving a 31-year sentence after convictions for racketeering and sex trafficking in New York, with additional federal charges in Illinois related to child pornography and coercion of minors.

Kelly's legal team argues he faces ongoing danger in prison, pointing to an alleged murder-for-hire plot involving a fellow inmate. According to testimony from Mikeal Glenn Stine, a terminally ill prisoner, Bureau of Prisons staff allegedly promised him early release if he killed Kelly. While Stine ultimately refused to carry out the act, his statement was submitted as evidence of ongoing threats.

"The threat to Mr. Kelly's life continues each day that no action is taken," Kelly's legal team claimed. They also alleged that white supremacist gang members have been recruited to carry out the hit, stating, "More than one has already been approached about carrying out his murder."

Health Scare Raises Further Alarms

Earlier this month, Kelly was hospitalized after reportedly overdosing on medication while in solitary confinement. His lawyers claimed he was given a dangerous dose by staff, leading to dizziness and fainting. Prosecutors have denied the allegations.

Kelly was treated at Duke University Hospital, where doctors discovered blood clots in his leg that his team says still require additional surgery, care he allegedly has not yet received.

Despite growing public scrutiny, Savage reiterated her commitment to the singer, voicing her intention to marry him and start a family.

The couple has been engaged for three years and together for a decade.