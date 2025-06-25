R.Kelly Tagged a 'Public Danger' Despite Claims of Threats and Bribery—Bond Request Denied

R. Kelly will remain in custody after a federal judge denied his post-conviction bid for bond, ruling that he remains a flight risk and danger to the community even as his legal team continues to press for a new trial.

As per AllHipHop, U.S. District Judge Martha M. Pacold rejected the 57-year-old singer's request on Tuesday, opposing his release while his motion for a new trial is under review.

Kelly is serving a 20-year sentence for convictions in Illinois related to child pornography and enticement, with 18 of those years running concurrently with a separate 30-year racketeering sentence from New York.

"Kelly has not produced any argument or evidence—much less clear and convincing evidence—challenging [the court's previous] finding or indicating that circumstances have changed such that Kelly is no longer a flight risk or a danger to the community," Pacold wrote in her June 24 order.

In his submissions, Kelly alleged that prosecutors and prison officials tampered with his legal mail, bribed a key witness to alter testimony, and conspired with an Aryan Brotherhood member to have him killed behind bars.

He also claimed he was denied urgent medical treatment while incarcerated.

Kelly's attorneys argued that federal courts have the inherent authority to grant bond in rare post-conviction situations.

But Judge Pacold noted that even if Kelly met the required high standard for release, his New York conviction would still keep him imprisoned.

She also referenced an earlier ruling by Judge Harry Leinenweber, who presided over Kelly's Illinois trial and previously determined that Kelly posed a threat to public safety if released.

Despite Kelly's assertions, Pacold found no compelling new evidence to counter earlier findings regarding his danger and risk of flight.

Kelly is currently serving concurrent sentences and remains in custody in North Carolina.

The court has yet to issue a decision on Kelly's motion for a new trial.