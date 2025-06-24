R. Kelly's Lawyer Fires Back at Joycelyn Savage's Parents Over Deepfake Claims

R. Kelly's lawyer is firing back after Joycelyn Savage's parents claimed her recent video might have been generated using artificial intelligence.

The video, released by Savage over the weekend, was meant to shut down rumors that she's being held against her will by the jailed singer.

But her parents aren't buying it—and now, Kelly's legal team is pushing back hard.

According to HNHH, in the video, Joycelyn looked directly into the camera and firmly stated, "I am not a victim."

She said she has been in a consensual relationship with R. Kelly for the past 10 years, adding, "He has been incarcerated for six years, and I have seen him every weekend for the past six years."

She also told viewers not to believe what her parents have been saying. "Please do not believe the lies that my mother and father are coming out here saying about me and Robert," she said.

Shortly after, her parents released their own video online, voicing doubts about the authenticity of their daughter's message.

Joycelyn's mother said it had been six years since they last saw her in person and expressed concern over "inconsistencies" in the footage. "It appears the video was AI-generated," she said.

Her father added, "That's all we ask for: to make sure you're fine, healthy, and okay. We love you."

R. Kelly’s fiancé‘s parents respond to their daughter’s recent video and says it’s A.I.



R. Kelly's Lawyer Denies Joycelyn Savage Video Was AI-Generated

But R. Kelly's lawyer, Beau Brindley, told TMZ that the parents' claims are false and desperate.

He said he spoke to Joycelyn before she recorded the video and confirmed she told him the same things she said in the footage.

He insists the video is real and not manipulated. "There's zero chance it was AI," Brindley said.

He also added that Joycelyn is living in an apartment near the prison so she can visit Kelly often.

According to him, her visit logs can be verified, and she supports herself financially, with some help from friends—not her parents.

Brindley believes Joycelyn's parents are ignoring the truth because they can't accept their daughter's choices.

He said they're not trying to reconnect but are just trying to discredit her. Meanwhile, Joycelyn continues to stand by Kelly and says she's happy with her life.

Kelly is currently serving time for sex trafficking, racketeering, and child pornography charges. Despite everything, Joycelyn says her relationship with him is completely voluntary and loving.