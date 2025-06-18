R. Kelly's Latest Bid for Freedom After Overdose Met With Brutal Response From His Former Accuser

R. Kelly's latest emergency plea for home detention following an alleged overdose is drawing sharp criticism from one of his former accusers, who is calling his claim a manipulative attempt to avoid justice.

Kelly, who is currently serving a 30-year sentence in North Carolina for sex trafficking and racketeering, claims he was targeted for murder by prison officials and overdosed on forced medication on June 13. His legal team alleges he was given a potentially lethal dose of medicine while in solitary confinement and was later hospitalized at Duke University Hospital. Kelly's lawyer says the singer had stopped eating due to fear of being poisoned, and when he refused further medication, staff allegedly forced him to take more. "He was dizzy," the filing states, and "started to see black spots in his vision."

The emergency motion, filed June 10, also includes a sworn declaration from Mikeal Glenn Stine, a terminally ill Aryan Brotherhood member, who claimed prison staff offered him release in exchange for killing Kelly. Kelly's attorneys argue the prison violated attorney-client privilege and allege a second Brotherhood member was approached with a similar plot.

Accuser: 'He's Not Even Important Anymore'

Lisa Van Allen, a key witness in Kelly's previous trials and a participant in the Surviving R. Kelly docuseries, said she doesn't believe there is any government conspiracy against the disgraced singer. "He's not even important anymore," she told TMZ, adding that while threats from fellow inmates could be genuine, that's not enough reason to grant release.

Van Allen, who testified in Kelly's 2008 child pornography trial, said the singer remains a danger and shouldn't be allowed out of prison. "I sincerely wish Kelly a speedy recovery so he can go back to rotting in a prison cell," she added.

Prosecutors Fire Back at 'Fanciful' Claims

Federal prosecutors rejected Kelly's emergency filing, calling it "fanciful," "deeply unserious," and offensive to his victims. Assistant US Attorney Jason Julien argued in a 19-page response that allowing inmates to claim fear for their safety as grounds for release would "make a mockery" of the justice system. "Every convicted murderer, rapist, and terrorist will have a newfound shot at freedom," Julien wrote.

Kelly's legal team insists that he was denied critical blood clot medication and surgery, and claims prison officials removed him from the hospital against medical advice.

The hearing to determine whether US District Judge Martha Pacold has jurisdiction to rule on Kelly's custody status is set for Friday, June 20.

Despite the serious nature of Kelly's claims, prosecutors and former accusers remain skeptical. "No court has the ability to enter an order freeing Kelly's victims from the prison that Kelly put them in," Julien wrote.