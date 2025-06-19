Justin Bieber 'Lost' and Overwhelmed as He Balances Fatherhood, Career: Report

Justin Bieber is reportedly feeling overwhelmed as he tries to juggle being a new dad, managing past emotional struggles, and working on new music — all while going through major life changes.

According to a source close to the couple, 31-year-old Justin Bieber has recently been feeling "lost," as shared with Us Weekly.

"His friend group around him has shifted, and he is going through a lot of changes," the insider said.

Bieber and Hailey became parents nine months ago with the arrival of their son, Jack Blues.

Since then, Justin has been trying to adjust to fatherhood while also creating a follow-up to his 2021 album, Justice.

But personal issues and drama with his inner circle have reportedly slowed down his work.

"He's dealing with a lot," the source shared. "Between parenting, music, and past traumas coming up, it's been hard on him."

In recent years, Justin has made several big changes. In 2023, Bieber ended his longtime partnership with manager Scooter Braun and more recently cut business ties with his childhood friend Ryan Good.

Justin Bieber shares worrying new post saying he knows he’s “broken” and has “anger issues.”



“I know I’m broken. I know I have anger issues. I tried to do the work my whole life to be like the people who told me I needed to be fixed like them.



And it just keeps making me more… pic.twitter.com/oOvVKUghep — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 16, 2025

Church Leader Denies Cult Claims After Bieber Fallout

In April 2025, Bieber revealed he was stepping back from Drew House, the fashion label he co-founded with Ryan Good.

Following their split, reports surfaced suggesting that Ryan Good believed Bieber's church, Churchome, was a cult. The church's lead pastor, Judah Smith, denied those claims, Tribune said.

Sources reveal growing concern among those close to Justin Bieber about the company he's keeping.

Insiders say he has distanced himself from many friends and now struggles to trust others, especially regarding his music and business decisions.

The singer has also been honest with fans about how he's feeling. On Instagram, he admitted he has dealt with anger issues and often feels "broken" and unworthy.

In a recent post, Bieber wrote, "I tried to do the work my whole life to be like the people who told me I needed to be fixed like them. The harder I try to grow, the more focused on myself I am."

Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber, 28, continues to thrive in her own career. Her skincare line, Rhode, was recently acquired by e.l.f. Beauty in a $1 billion deal.

The couple tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their son, Jack, in August 2024.