Justin Bieber's $35M Financial Drama With Scooter Braun Nears Resolution Amid Hailey's Billion-Dollar Success

Justin Bieber is reportedly close to settling his high-profile financial feud with longtime former manager Scooter Braun, as ongoing talks aim to resolve millions in debt and commissions owed by the pop star. The two are said to be just weeks away from an agreement.

The conflict, first made public after Bieber allegedly accused Braun of financial misconduct, shifted focus after an independent audit by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) found that Bieber owed Braun $8.6 million in unpaid commissions. Despite the finding, sources told TMZ that Braun had previously waived the full amount, though new negotiations are still addressing other unresolved financial matters.

Bieber's AEG Tour Debt Complicates the Picture

A major sticking point in the discussions revolves around a $26 million bill Bieber owes to Braun's company, Hybe. The debt stems from a $40 million advance Bieber received from AEG for his canceled "Justice" tour. Hybe allegedly covered the $26 million refund to AEG, with Bieber agreeing to repay the amount over 10 years—but sources say he only made one payment before halting.

TMZ reports Bieber is now back on board with the payment plan and is also working through an additional $11 million in commissions that weren't included in the PwC audit. Braun, however, is reportedly open to settling for significantly less, described by one insider as "pennies on the dollar."

Amid speculation over his financial state, Bieber's team dismissed rumors he was broke as "clickbait stupidity" and blamed disgruntled former collaborators for spreading false claims.

Hailey Bieber's Rhode Lands $1 Billion Deal

justin bieber never beating the "he hates hailey, hes in an unhappy marriage" allegations. pic.twitter.com/taRLZLNQh2 — . (@selovelenaa) June 8, 2025

While Justin's finances have made headlines for all the wrong reasons, Hailey Bieber is celebrating a career-defining milestone. Her skincare brand Rhode was recently acquired by e.l.f. Beauty in a deal valued at $1 billion. Though the entire amount doesn't go directly to her, the sale is projected to dramatically impact her personal net worth.

The deal is being financed with $600 million in upfront cash, $200 million in e.l.f. stock and a $200 million earnout based on performance over the next three years. Hailey has not divulged her exact ownership percentage, but Celebrity Net Worth estimates that her ownership of the company ranges between 50% and 70%, meaning that her personal net worth could be as high as $300 million, which means she is wealthier than her husband's reported $200 million.

Hailey will stay on board as Rhode's chief creative officer and head of innovation. "I feel invigorated, excited and more ready than ever to step into an even bigger role," she wrote on Instagram, adding, "This next chapter is going to be even more incredible together!"