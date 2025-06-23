Diddy Verdict Sheet Drops: Jurors Must Weigh Sex Trafficking, Violence, Witness Tampering

Jurors in Sean "Diddy" Combs' federal trial could start deliberating at any moment on a wide-sweeping verdict that could ultimately toss the music mogul in prison for life.

The verdict sheet the jurors received outlines five criminal counts, all of which require jurors to weigh the lurid allegations that took place over close to two decades and multiple states.

At the core of the case is a charge of racketeering conspiracy, which accuses Combs of being the head of a criminal enterprise that engaged in sex trafficking, drug dealing, bribery, and witness tampering.

Jurors are told to determine not merely whether Combs is guilty but also whether those alleged crimes occurred inside California, New York, or both, and if they included coercion or forced labor.

BREAKING 🚨

New documents in the Sean P 'Diddy Combs case reveal a stark contrast in the jury verdict slips. Prosecutors have detailed the racketeering and s-x trafficking charges, while the defense opted for a simple guilty/not guilty approach. This was filed today in NY court. https://t.co/BHNpYov2qF pic.twitter.com/ir9A1HCh5A — P Diddy Trial Updates (@JewelMansy) June 22, 2025

Cassie Ventura and "Jane" Accusations

Two of the most serious are based on the claims made by singer Cassie Ventura, who says she was trafficked between 2009 and 2018 by Combs. The jurors must decide whether Combs took Ventura across state lines for commercial sex acts and whether the relationship was exploitative, the form says.

The second woman, identified only as "Jane," says Combs also abused her between 2021 and 2024. Jurors must also consider whether Combs also trafficked sex and violence against her.

Throughout the five-week trial, jurors viewed video footage of the confrontation and heard financial records and emotional testimony from numerous witnesses. Ventura's mother, former workers, and makeup artists described an atmosphere of control and fear. Two male sex escorts said that they were paid to have sex with Ventura in the presence of Combs and were also asked to perform disgusting acts with body excrement, the source testified.

Rapper Kid Cudi launched an unexpected accusation against Combs, claiming his car was firebombed out of jealousy, a detail prosecutors pointed to as an example of violent intimidation.

Defense: 'Toxic, Not Criminal'

Combs' attorneys have not denied that he inflicted injuries on Ventura but said their dynamic was "toxic," not criminal.

They claim that the fact that Combs settled the case in which he paid $20 million after a video circulated of him punching Ventura was more a business decision, that it was not an admission that he struck the man.

Prosecutors say otherwise. They argue that Combs was purposely preying upon and squelching women with fear, money, and power.

Combs, who was arrested in September 2024, has pleaded not guilty and is currently in federal custody. Closing arguments are expected early this week, followed by deliberations. A conviction on any count could bring a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years or even life imprisonment.