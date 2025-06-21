Diddy's Disturbing Text Exchanges With Cassie Enter Evidence as Case Nears Close

Text messages between Sean "Diddy" Combs and his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura have been submitted into evidence as his sex trafficking and racketeering trial enters its final phase.

Ventura, who testified for four days while heavily pregnant, accused Combs of sustained physical and sexual abuse during their decade-long relationship. Among the evidence, prosecutors presented texts in which Ventura told Combs, "You treat me like a hooker to be honest," later adding, "This hooker has been here for 10 years." In response, Combs simply replied, "wow."

The messages also referenced what Combs allegedly called "freak-offs," a term he used for sexual encounters involving male sex workers, Cassie, and drugs, often captured on video. In one exchange read in court, Cassie texted, "I love our FOs when we both want it," which the defense claimed showed consent and context missing from the prosecution's presentation.

🔥🚨BREAKING: Diddy party prosecutors revealed audio of Diddy’s ex Cassie threatening to kill a male escort who saw a freak-off tape of her



Cassie: ‘I will k*ll you, hide you, cut you up, and put you in the f*cking dirt right now.’



‘I will dig you up and k*ll you again’



This… pic.twitter.com/D3AoWd8CDM — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) June 19, 2025

Graphic Claims and Video Evidence

The jury also heard from Ventura about a disturbing 2016 incident, where surveillance footage allegedly showed Combs attacking her in a hotel hallway. Additional messages from 2017 were introduced, including one where Ventura wrote, "That's not love. That's possession. I have bleeding cut," prompting a volatile reply from Combs, "You don't treat me like a king ... you was acting like a b***h."

Courtroom exhibits include photos of Combs' Los Angeles home showing an arsenal of weapons, stacks of baby oil, and a room allegedly used for "freak-off" encounters. Some of these were reportedly shown in court alongside the messages and videos.

Former Assistant Details 'Loyalty Test'

On Friday, Combs' former personal assistant, Brendan Paul, testified about his role in sourcing drugs for the musician. "I purchased the drugs to prove my loyalty," Paul said, listing cocaine, ecstasy, ketamine, and pink cocaine as substances requested by Combs. He also described packing bags for Combs' "hotel nights" that included condoms, liquor, incense, and a Gucci pouch filled with narcotics.

Paul, previously arrested for cocaine possession, claimed he didn't initially cooperate with authorities due to his loyalty to Combs. His charges were dropped in late 2024.

Combs has pleaded not guilty and denies all allegations. Closing arguments are expected soon.