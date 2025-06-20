Diddy's Private Life Exposed in Chilling Raid Photos: Feds Say Drugs, Guns and Freak Off Rooms Were Hidden in Plain Sight

Federal prosecutors have released disturbing images seized from Sean "Diddy" Combs'Los Angeles mansion, shedding light on what Homeland Security agents claim was a house of drugs, weapons and sex-fueled marathons dubbed "freak offs."

Per TMZ, the photos, introduced as evidence in the music mogul's ongoing federal trial, show AR-15-style rifles, pistols, pump-action shotguns, and bags of ketamine scattered throughout his $61.5 million Holmby Hills estate. Some guns were photographed next to ordinary household items, like a bag of tortilla chips. One room contained over 900 bottles of Astroglide and 200 bottles of baby oil, neatly arranged in cabinets and storage boxes.

Prosecutors argue the items were used in elaborate, days-long sex parties involving escorts, ex-girlfriends and male companions. One image showed guns laid out next to a bag of tortilla chips.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking trial has been shown shocking photos from a raid on his Miami mansion that included guns, drugs, industrial quantities of 'freak off' paraphernalia and boxes of women's high heels.

Homeland Security Special Agent Gerard Gannon talked jurors… pic.twitter.com/Ve7ezKqaKT — 🎩Laird of the Manor🎩 (@LairdOfTheManor) May 23, 2025

Feds Say Drugs and Control Went Hand in Hand

Combs, who has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking, racketeering, and related charges, allegedly used ketamine and coercion to control victims. Prosecutors claim he withheld housing and career opportunities, monitored victims' movements, and dictated their appearances.

Video recordings of these so-called "freak offs" were shown to jurors but not to the public. According to reports from the courtroom, Combs watched the footage from a side room and was seen licking his lips. Prosecutors allege the tapes were used as blackmail. "He maintained control over the victims in several ways," US Attorney Damien Williams said, including through recordings that became "collateral."

The allegations have been further supported by witness testimony, including from a former girlfriend referred to as "Jane," who said the events involved role play using basketball-themed aliases, with Diddy calling himself Michael Jordan.

Don't forget about the mountain of baby oil... pic.twitter.com/g5knEFScFK — CryptoKnievel.SOL (@CryptoKnievel) May 22, 2025

Diddy's Publicist Breaks Silence on What He 'Chose' Not to See

Meanwhile, former publicist Rob Shuter, who worked for Combs from 2002 to 2004, has publicly expressed regret for what he now sees as willful blindness.

"Keeping his secrets was part of the job," he wrote in an essay for The Hollywood Reporter. Though Shuter claims he didn't witness abuse, he admitted ignoring the warning signs including security checks at Combs' home, firearms "everywhere," and overheard calls to high-ranking law enforcement.

The trial resumes Friday. If convicted, Combs could face decades behind bars.