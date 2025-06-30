LeAnn Rimes' Dental Bridge FAILS Twice — Awkward Stage Panic Caught on Camera

Grammy-winning country singer LeAnn Rimes experienced a highly unexpected onstage mishap during a live performance last week when her dental bridge fell out mid-song — not once, but twice.

However, the star turned the moment into a powerful example of professionalism and authenticity.

The incident occurred during a June 20 concert at Skagit Casino Resort in Washington state while Rimes, 41, was performing her 1996 hit "One Way Ticket."

In a video shared to Instagram over the weekend, the singer detailed the surreal moment when her front dental bridge unexpectedly came loose.

"So last night, I was on stage in the middle of 'One Way Ticket.' I feel something pop in my mouth," Rimes said. "And if you've been around, you know I've had a lot of dental surgeries, and I have a bridge in the front. It fell out in the middle of my song."

Rather than continuing with missing teeth or abandoning the show, Rimes quickly addressed the crowd and ran backstage to fix the bridge.

"I just had to get real with everybody and tell them exactly what was happening, or else I would have had to walk off stage," she explained.

"This is the most epic example of how the show must go on."

Rimes returned to finish the song, manually holding her teeth in place while singing. But the challenges didn't end there.

"Like, 'Can't Fight the Moonlight,' completely fell in my mouth," she laughed, referring to another hit from her 2000 soundtrack to Coyote Ugly.

Despite the second malfunction, Rimes continued her performance, winning admiration from fans in attendance and online.

"I don't usually have firsts in my career," she said. "That was a first — and hopefully a last. I hope my teeth stay in tonight. We shall see."

Rimes' candid Instagram post — which featured her recounting the story with humor and self-deprecation — drew support from fans, some of whom were present at the concert.

"Was there, and the show did go on," one attendee commented. "Definitely a show to remember."

Another fan added, "We do love a good bridge in a song!"

Others, however, expressed concern. One social media user wrote, "Poor thing, she was mortified," while another questioned, "Can't she afford permanent dental implants?"

Rimes, who has openly spoken about extensive dental surgeries in the past, took the mishap in stride and even warned fans at her next show to stay alert.

"The front row, get ready for something to fly out," she joked. "If you catch them, please return them."

Despite the embarrassing moment, the singer used the opportunity to underscore her dedication to transparency and resilience as a performer.

"There wasn't a f---ing thing I could do about it except either walk off or just hold my teeth in," she said.

Rimes, who rose to fame at 13 with her rendition of "Blue," has weathered personal and professional ups and downs over her decades-long career.

Her handling of last week's dental drama added another chapter — one defined by grace, grit, and a healthy dose of humor.