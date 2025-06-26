LeAnn Rimes Details Losing Teeth on Stage, Delivers the Ultimate 'Show Must Go On' Moment

Country singer LeAnn Rimes had an unexpected dental disaster during a live concert in Washington, but she didn't let it stop the music.

The 42-year-old Grammy-winning artist was performing her hit song "One Way Ticket" when something unusual happened.

"I feel something pop in my mouth," she shared in a video posted to Instagram the next day. "I have a bridge in the front... it fell out in the middle of my song last night."

According to ENews, known for her strong voice and down-to-earth personality, LeAnn Rimes admitted she did panic a bit during the unexpected moment—but handled it with grace and kept the show going.

"I said, 'Hold on,' ran to the side of the stage, and popped it back in."Despite the hiccup, LeAnn Rimes didn't call it a night. She pushed through and finished the show.

During the concert, LeAnn Rimes had to keep using her finger to hold her dental bridge in place—but she didn't let it slow her down.

By the time she performed "Can't Fight the Moonlight," the dental piece had fallen out again. "It was the most epic example of how the show must go on," she said.

Rather than trying to hide the mishap, Rimes told the audience exactly what was happening. "I had to get real with everybody," she explained. "Or else I would have had to walk off stage."

She kept singing, adjusting her teeth every few lines. In a moment of humor, she joked with the front row: "If you catch them, please return them."

LeAnn Rimes forced to run off stage after her teeth fall out mid-concert https://t.co/ltVw8y8mMi pic.twitter.com/rDAwGcC5rj — New York Post (@nypost) June 25, 2025

Singer LeAnn Rimes Laughs Off Lost Tooth With Miley Cover

The performance turned into an unexpected moment of resilience and connection. LeAnn Rimes later shared that it was something totally new for her—one of those unexpected "firsts" in a long career, and one she hopes doesn't happen again.

Later, Rimes added some lightness to the situation by sharing a second video on Instagram, singing a Miley Cyrus cover while laughing about her "teeth and dignity" falling out on stage, JustJared said.

The video was captioned, "Nothing more to lose, when you've already lost your teeth."

She ended her story with a message for others who might face stage mishaps: "In case anybody has an issue on stage and feels embarrassed, just watch this video again. It'll remind you that the show can go on."

LeAnn Rimes gave fans a lighthearted update, letting everyone know her teeth are back where they belong—for now. She joked about the fix with a smile.

LeAnn Rimes may have lost a tooth on stage, but she won a lot of respect by showing what it really means to "keep it real" — and keep on singing.