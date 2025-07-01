Katy Perry Files for Court Protection From Man Allegedly Trespassing at Her Property

Katy Perry has asked a California court for protection from a man who she says showed up at her home more than once, causing serious concern for her safety.

On June 18, the pop star filed a temporary restraining order against 43-year-old Ross Elliott Hedrick, a man she claims is homeless and has trespassed on her Santa Barbara property twice in May.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Perry stated that Hedrick first appeared at her home with an aerosol can and a butane lighter.

He was arrested that day. However, just a week later, he returned and reportedly tossed a blanket over her security gate.

Perry, 40, noted that although she and actor Orlando Bloom recently split, she still included him in the protective order because they had shared the home.

Her security team backed up her claims, warning the court that they believe Hedrick poses a credible threat and may try again.

They also submitted Ring camera screenshots allegedly showing Hedrick on the property.

Perry Asks Judge to Keep Man 100 Yards Away After Home Intrusion

In her request, Perry asked the court to keep Hedrick at least 100 yards away from her, Bloom, her job, her home, and her vehicle, DailyMail said.

This request comes just days after news broke of Perry and Bloom's split following nine years together. The couple, who share a daughter named Daisy, had been living together in Santa Barbara.

The separation appears to be amicable, with a source telling Us Weekly, "Katy is of course upset but relieved to not have to go through another divorce." Perry was previously married to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012.

Meanwhile, Bloom has been spotted enjoying events in Europe, including the high-profile wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez.

He's also been seen mingling with celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Sydney Sweeney, and Tom Brady.

Many believe this signals a soft rebrand for the actor, as PR expert Chad Teixeira noted Bloom is "appearing at exactly the right places, looking relaxed, charismatic, and unburdened."