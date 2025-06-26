Katy Perry Reportedly 'Upset But Relieved' as She and Orlando Bloom Split: 'It's Not Contentious'

After nearly a decade together, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have reportedly ended their relationship, but sources say the split is amicable.

According to insiders who spoke with Us Weekly, Perry is "upset but relieved" as she and Bloom part ways.

"It's not contentious at the moment," the source said, adding that the pop star is grateful to avoid a second divorce.

Perry was previously married to comedian Russell Brand, a union that ended in 2012 and left a major impact.

"That was the worst time in her life," the insider explained, referring to the fallout from her first marriage.

Although neither Perry nor Bloom has made a public statement, signs of strain have been evident for months.

The 40-year-old popstar reportedly confided in friends as early as January that the relationship was effectively over, despite both sides making efforts to reconcile for the sake of their 4-year-old daughter, Daisy.

With Bloom filming "Bucking Fastard" in Dublin and Perry touring in Australia, the couple has "spent barely any time together this year," a friend of the couple revealed to The Sun.

Trouble Behind the Scenes

"Katy has grown tired of the situation," the insider said, adding that she took off her engagement ring earlier this year, a silent sign to those in her inner circle.

The insider added, "They decided to hold off on announcing anything in case things improved between them, because they are desperate to stay together for the sake of their daughter."

The couple's last public appearance together had been in March at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. But on Valentine's Day, the sixth anniversary of their engagement, neither publicly acknowledged the other, prompting speculation of trouble in paradise.

Earlier this week, Bloom reportedly flew to Australia to see Perry and their daughter amid her "Lifetimes" Tour.

Onstage in Sydney, Perry hinted at heartbreak, telling the crowd while holding a Tim Tam biscuit, "This song is about a break-up, and this Tim Tam saved me. Thank you."

Perry and Bloom began dating in 2016 and got engaged three years later.

As for rumors that the couple clashed over Perry's Blue Origin spaceflight in April, sources close to them dismissed the claims. "That's nonsense," said one. "The truth is their relationship has been on shaky ground for a long time."

Still, friends of the couple reportedly found the split to be a "massive shock," as one insider put it.

"Everyone thought they were tighter than tight."