Katy Perry Seen Sobbing on Stage in Video Reemerging After Orlando Bloom Breakup

Pop superstar Katy Perry was seen crying on stage in a resurfaced video taken during her "Lifetimes Tour" concert in Mexico City this past April.

The emotional moment, which has gone viral online, shows Perry wiping away tears as she performs her song "Resilient" — shortly after news broke that she and longtime partner Orlando Bloom had ended their relationship, PageSix said.

In the video, Perry struggles to sing through the lyrics, pulling the microphone away to quietly sob while the crowd cheers her on.

The moment has sparked an outpouring of support from fans online, many expressing sympathy and admiration for the singer's raw vulnerability.

"I feel so bad for her," one fan commented under the clip, according to PerezHilton. "She's human too." Others praised her for finishing the song with strength, despite the visible heartbreak.

Perry, 40, and Bloom, 48, were together for nearly a decade and got engaged in 2019. The couple share a 4-year-old daughter, Daisy.

katy perry broke down crying while singing at her her concert last night after the divorce announcement 😭pic.twitter.com/ushQmNhAuY — king ravi (@swiftyootw) June 25, 2025

Katy Perry's Tour and Album Stress Linked to Orlando Bloom Split

Sources confirmed this week that the two had officially broken up, describing the split as "amicable" and emphasizing their shared commitment to co-parenting.

"They are still very much in touch," a source close to the pair told Us Weekly. "It's not messy between them."

Although the video is from April, it has resurfaced now that their breakup is public. Reports say the couple was already having issues before Perry's tour began, and they delayed announcing the news in hopes of finding a resolution.

One insider claimed that Perry was "deeply frustrated" by the reception of her latest album 143, which caused stress in the relationship.

Orlando reportedly supported her but didn't always agree with her career choices, including going on tour.

Despite the split, both stars are focused on keeping life stable for Daisy. "They will keep their lives in Montecito," the insider added. "They're prioritizing stability and consistency."

Perry and Bloom first began dating in 2016, had a brief split, then reunited and got engaged. This is Bloom's second major public split — he was previously married to model Miranda Kerr — while Perry was formerly married to comedian Russell Brand.