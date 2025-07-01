'Death to IDF' Chant by Bob Vylan, Kneecap Triggers Criminal Investigation After Glastonbury Sets

Avon and Somerset Police in the UK have launched a criminal investigation into performances by punk-rap duo Bob Vylan and Irish rap collective Kneecap, following their appearances at the Glastonbury Festival on Saturday.

Authorities verified on Monday that a senior detective had been assigned to evaluate whether any unlawful acts were committed during either set.

The force said it had officially recorded the incident as a public order matter, adding that "our examinations are at an early stage," according to NPR. Officials have not clarified which specific portions of the shows are under scrutiny.

The investigation follows widespread outrage after Bob Vylan's vocalist, Bobby Vylan, led the horde in a chant of "death, death to the IDF," referring to the Israel Defense Forces. The chant, which stirred controversy when performed during a BBC live concert broadcast, faced backlash from those who found its lyrics propagating anti-Semitism.

The lead singer did not stop there, extending their message with a rant highlighting struggles for Palestinian independence, transitioning into a sweeping verse contrasting police overreach with the perseverance of oppressed people.

Government, BBC Face Heat

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy addressed the issue in Parliament on Monday, calling the broadcast "appalling and unacceptable." She said she had contacted BBC Director General Tim Davie immediately following the incident and raised questions about why the live feed had not been cut.

"There are outstanding questions," Nandy said. "Why was it broadcast live, given the concerns regarding other acts in the weeks preceding the festival? What due diligence was done?"

The BBC acknowledged the incident, labeling the chant antisemitic, and stated that it would reevaluate its guidance for live event coverage. "We'll look at our guidance around live events so we can be sure teams are clear on when it is acceptable to keep output on air," a spokesperson said.

Broadcast regulator Ofcom also weighed in, saying the BBC "clearly has questions to answer" over how the event was handled. Festival organizers declared in a statement that they were taken aback by the comments uttered, crossing a line that should not have been broached.

Artists React, Consequences Mount

In a defiant Instagram post following the backlash, Bob Vylan's main vocalist, Pascal Robinson-Foster, wrote, "I said what I said," doubling down without directly addressing the chant. On Monday, he posted a video further defending his comments and criticized politicians for their reactions, saying they should be "utterly ashamed" of where their "allegiances lie."

"Regardless of how it was said, calling for an end to the slaughter of innocents is never wrong," he stated. He also addressed Israeli civilians directly, saying the anger was not aimed at them but rather "at an army."

The fallout has extended across borders. Both members of Bob Vylan have reportedly had their U.S. visas revoked ahead of a planned tour in the United States. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau posted on X that "foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country."

Kneecap's set is also under investigation. The Belfast-based group has a history of politically charged performances and controversy. Member Mo Chara (Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh) previously faced a terrorism-related charge for allegedly displaying a Hezbollah flag at a concert, charges he denies.

Although Kneecap's Glastonbury performance wasn't aired live, the BBC uploaded a largely unedited version to its iPlayer platform. That decision, too, is now under review.