Chuck D Backs Bob Vylan's Controversial Glastonbury Set: 'Words Can't Kill Like Tanks Can'

Legendary rapper Chuck D has spoken out in support of British punk rap duo Bob Vylan following their controversial performance at Glastonbury Festival.

The group sparked backlash after chanting "Free Palestine" and "Death to the IDF" on stage. A graphic behind them also called out media coverage, stating, "United Nations have called it a genocide. The BBC calls it a 'conflict.'"

In a July 6 interview with "The Independent" promoting Public Enemy's latest album Black Sky Over the Projects: Apartment 2025, Chuck D stood by the group's message and vision, Billboard said.

"When people say 'death to a country,' they're not saying 'death to a people,'" he explained. "They're saying 'death to imperialism,' 'death to colonialism.'"

Chuck added, "Bob Vylan ain't got no tanks. They're using words to say something must end. You can't really kill nobody with a guitar or a microphone, but you could kill somebody with a drone and a tank."

Bob Vylan's lead singer, Bobby Vylan, spoke out about the issue in a statement he shared on Instagram on June 29.

"I said what I said," he wrote. He described a conversation with his daughter about wanting better school meals, using it as a lesson about speaking up for change.

Bob Vylan's Album Re-Enters UK Charts Amid Controversy

He emphasized the importance of encouraging kids to speak up for the changes they believe in, noting that while it might start with something small like school meals, it could grow into influencing larger issues like foreign policy.

Since the Glastonbury performance, the band has faced serious consequences. Their booking agent dropped them, and UK police have launched an investigation.

Radar Festival and Kave Fest also removed the group from their lineups, though some acts have backed out of Radar in protest.

According to NME, Bob Vylan's debut album Humble As The Sun has made its way back onto the UK charts.

The BBC, which livestreamed the controversial performance, later apologized and labeled the remarks "offensive and deplorable."

The fallout has even reached the BBC's leadership.BBC music director Lorna Clarke, along with several other top executives, has reportedly stepped down from her role, according to The Times.

The BBC has now said it plans to steer clear of livestreaming performances they consider "high risk" going forward.