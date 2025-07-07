T.I. Claps Back Hard at Sabrina Peterson's Shocking Sex Trafficking Claims With Bold Message

Rapper T.I. responded Sunday to renewed sex trafficking allegations made by former associate Sabrina Peterson, using an Instagram video to deny the claims while promoting his upcoming comedy shows in Washington, D.C.

Without naming Peterson directly, the Atlanta artist appeared to address the allegations in a video message that emphasized positivity and dismissed the spread of "propaganda."

"Yeah, man. I'm just out here, man, just thinking how beautiful it is today, man," T.I. said in the video. "You know, it's a beautiful day to not be a buster, man. It's a beautiful day to not hate on nobody. It's a beautiful day to not spread lies and to not be negative. It's a beautiful day, man, to mind your business."

The post follows claims from Peterson that alleged T.I. and his wife, Tiny Harris, were involved in trafficking and coercion, with their son King Harris somehow implicated in the latest accusations.

In a message shared online last week, Peterson wrote, "Don't worry, you're next," referencing the ongoing legal battles surrounding Sean "Diddy" Combs.

"It's the trafficking, coercion, prostitution & you can't give consent while forcing your victims to take drugs," she added.

T.I. responded to what he described as misinformation, stating in the video, "Don't be out here spreading propaganda just because you unhappy with your life and yourself, man. God has blessed you, too, man.

He got your blessings. Don't look to anybody else and point blame at somebody else because you ain't reached and tapped into your blessings yet. They coming."

Peterson first made allegations against the Harrises in 2021, accusing T.I. of holding a gun to her head and both of them of drugging and sexually abusing multiple women.

The couple has consistently denied the claims, and no formal criminal charges have been filed.

T.I. shifted tone mid-video to promote his comedy shows, saying, "And furthermore, I'll be in DC, man. I'll be in DC at the improv. It two more show. The rest sold out. Be sure to like, comment, and subscribe."

In a follow-up clip, T.I. addressed someone apparently filming him. "Hey, uh, what's happening, man? Uh, while you're all in my face while I'm getting my drink in, man, check this out. Don't be don't be tracking me. Don't be clocking me, man.

What you need to be doing and making your way to DC, man. Get your tickets, man. Because we will be in DC, you understand me?"

Peterson's defamation lawsuit against the couple, filed in 2021, remains ongoing. In previous filings, T.I. and Tiny have asked the court to dismiss the suit, calling Peterson an "unscrupulous" and "liar."

T.I. is scheduled to perform at the DC Improv this week, with only two shows still available for ticket purchase.