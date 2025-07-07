Ozzy Osbourne's Farewell Show Turns Into Engagement Party for Daughter Kelly Osbourne, Sid Wilson

What began as a farewell concert for rock legend Ozzy Osbourne turned into a touching family moment when his daughter, Kelly Osbourne, got engaged to longtime partner Sid Wilson backstage at Villa Park.

The touching moment took place on Saturday night during Ozzy's last-ever show with Black Sabbath.

Just after the show, Wilson, a member of the band Slipknot, surprised Kelly and their loved ones with a heartfelt proposal in a room full of family and friends.

"Kelly, you know I love you more than anything in the world," Wilson said, getting emotional. But before he could continue, Ozzy, 76, jumped in with a playful interruption: "F–k off, you're not marrying my daughter."

According to PageSix, the room burst into laughter, including Kelly and her mom, Sharon Osbourne, who sat next to her husband as they watched the moment unfold.

Not missing a beat, Wilson, 48, pressed on. "Nothing would make me happier than to spend the rest of my life with you. So in front of your family and all of our friends, Kelly, will you marry me?"

Exclusive! Kelly Osbourne gets engaged with Slipknot member Sid Wilson! Backstage during Black Sabbath farewell concert, ALL IN FRONT OF OZZY & SHARON OSBOURNE! pic.twitter.com/KKVjTLGXEt — Rock Photography (@Photomusicrock) July 6, 2025

Kelly Osbourne Shares Surprise Engagement Video on Instagram

A shocked Kelly, 40, looked around the room before smiling and nodding yes. The couple then shared a long hug while loved ones cheered. Kelly later posted the video on Instagram, writing, "Oh and this happened yesterday!"

The couple's story began over two decades ago. Kelly and Wilson's story goes back to 1999, when they met while his band was part of Ozzfest—a music festival put together by her parents. Though they stayed friends for many years, they started dating in 2022.

"After 23 years of friendship, I can't believe where we have ended up!" Kelly shared in a past Instagram post, People reported. "You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson."

Together, they are parents to a 2-year-old son named Sidney, who was born in November 2022.

While Kelly had hoped to keep his birth private, proud grandmother Sharon revealed his name during a TV appearance shortly afterward.