Jennifer Lopez Drama Has Ben Affleck Willing to Take Huge Loss Just to Move On: Report

It's been almost a year since they broke up, but it seems like Ben Affleck is finally in a hurry to cut his last financial tie to Jennifer Lopez.

The pair's sprawling Beverly Hills estate, which the former couple bought while married, remains unsold despite several price cuts, and Affleck is allegedly prepared to take an even bigger loss to get the place off his plate.

They purchased the sprawling 38,000-square-foot mansion, known as Crestview Manor, in May 2023 for $60.8 million in cash.

The estate features 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, guest houses, a 12-car garage, a gym, a boxing ring, a sports lounge, basketball and pickleball courts, and luxury amenities.

However, the love nest has become a source of tension. The home has sat empty since last summer when it first hit the market at $68 million, above their purchase price. After failing to attract a buyer, the price was lowered by $8 million, yet the property remains unsold.

An insider told the Daily Mail that Affleck "really just wants this to be sold so that he can cut the final cord that keeps him and Jennifer intertwined." The source added, "Ben and JLo slashed the price on their Beverly Hills mansion for $8 million less than they paid for it, but this is nothing to Ben."

The "Gone Girl" star is reportedly ready to take an even bigger hit on the property, which has seen an $855,000 loss after renovations, if it means moving on from the symbol of their marriage.

The estate was meant to be a dream home for the couple and their children — Affleck's three kids with ex Jennifer Garner and Lopez's twins. However, sources say Affleck wasn't entirely on board with the extravagant purchase.

Earlier reports indicated that buying the $60 million-plus mansion was essentially Affleck's idea, while Lopez preferred a more romantic, European-style home.

Once settled, Affleck found the location inconvenient, as it was far from his children, causing friction.

"The house actually caused drama in their marriage because the Argo director never wanted to shell out that much for this home to begin with," the insider said.

Moving Forward

The source emphasized that Affleck is ready to focus on what matters most in life.

"Ben has to grow and move on. He just wants to live his life that, for the most part, has been very fortunate. Ben has had a lot of wins, and with that comes a few losses," the insider said.

Although Affleck never wanted the divorce or the necessity to sell the house, he "can compartmentalize what is important in life" and views the multi-million dollar loss on the estate as a small price to pay for peace of mind.