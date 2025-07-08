Joe Trohman Leaves Fall Out Boy Tour Due to Hand Issues, Vows To Return After Surgery

Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman is stepping away from the band for the rest of 2025 as he prepares for surgery on his right hand.

The musician shared the news on July 7 in a heartfelt message to fans, saying the procedure is needed to prevent permanent damage.

"After years of managing ongoing issues with my right hand, it's become clear that I need surgery," Trohman wrote on social media, RollingStone said.

"Unfortunately, this means I'll have to take the rest of the year off from playing with the band."

Despite the setback, Trohman was optimistic. "The silver lining is that I'm on track for a full recovery," he added. "I'm looking forward to recovering so that I can get back out there with the guys. Thanks so much for the love and support."

Joe Trohman has paused his work with Fall Out Boy before, choosing to step back in the past to prioritize his mental health and personal recovery.

In 2023, he took a break from the band to prioritize his mental well-being and focus on getting better. He shared that he had been struggling for years.

After taking time off for his mental health, Joe Trohman rejoined his Fall Out Boy bandmates—Pete Wentz, Patrick Stump, and Andy Hurley—in May 2023.

For now, the band plans to move forward with their scheduled performances.

Fall Out Boy has a busy month ahead with performances at major festivals.

The band is scheduled to perform at the Cowboys Music Festival in Calgary on July 8. Shortly after, they're set to appear at the Minnesota Yacht Club Festival on July 19.

According to Billboard, they'll also travel to Japan for Summer Sonic in August and close out their tour in Brazil and at the Oceans Calling Festival in Maryland in late September.

There has been no official word yet on who will play guitar during Trohman's absence.

Joe Trohman has been a founding member of Fall Out Boy since the group started in 2001. Fans have praised his honesty and openness about both physical and mental health.

Many are sending well wishes for a smooth surgery and quick recovery.

Trohman's message shows that while he's stepping back for now, he fully plans to return in 2026.