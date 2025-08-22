Justin Bieber's 'Swag' Album Blamed for Strain in Marriage to Hailey: Report

Justin Bieber's new album "Swag" marked a high point in his career. Behind the scenes, it nearly cost him his marriage.

Us Weekly reported that Bieber became so focused on recording "Swag" that he pulled away from Hailey, which strained their marriage.

"The intense focus and emotional toll of creating new music had put a strain on their marriage," one insider said. When Bieber locks into the studio, he "gets completely consumed and shuts everything else out."

"Swag," Bieber's first album since 2021, arrived July 11. In the weeks before, the pair seemed strained in public, while fans flagged his social media behavior as troubling.

Pressure Eases After Release

Friends say the mood has shifted since the album hit streaming services. "There's a sense of relief on both sides," one source said. Bieber is "more relaxed" now that the pressure has lifted, and he has been "in a better mental headspace these last few weeks." Positive reviews also gave him confidence. "He is very happy there have been positive reviews of the album and that fans like it."

The Rhode Beauty founder remained patient throughout. She "takes it day by day" while her husband works through challenges, according to insiders. Despite the progress, "there's still work to be done in their marriage."

Family Milestones and Reconnection

The couple welcomed son Jack Blues last year, and he turns one on Aug. 22. They marked the occasion with a family trip to Idaho, a spot they often retreat to. The getaway reportedly helped them "finally reconnect more."

Earlier this year, Hailey pushed back against talk of divorce in Vogue. "Well, I thought seven years in it would've died down already, and it hasn't," she said. Even with a child, she noted, the speculation continues, "So I guess these bitches are going to be mad."

The couple, married since 2018, renewed their vows last year when they revealed Hailey was pregnant. With their eighth anniversary coming next month, sources said they are working to keep the marriage steady. Bieber has also referenced their challenges in songs including "Daisies" and "Walking Away."