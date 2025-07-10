Pussycat Dolls' Ashley Roberts Details Scary Health Collapse at Fame's Peak

Ashley Roberts is opening up about a terrifying health scare she experienced while performing with the Pussycat Dolls during their peak years in the 2000s.

In a July 8 interview with The Times, the 43-year-old singer and dancer revealed that doctors once thought she might be suffering from a brain aneurysm due to extreme symptoms brought on by burnout.

"I remember saying [in the hospital], 'I need to get on a flight to Germany. I've got a show to do. You gotta give me something,'" Roberts recalled. "That was the mentality."

While on tour, Ashley suffered from intense headaches and illness. After undergoing an MRI and several tests, doctors found that she was dealing with exhaustion, viral arthritis, and burnout.

She explained, "Eventually, my body just got to the point of shutdown. I was really, really sick."

Roberts shared that back then, people weren't really talking about mental health, and it often went unacknowledged.

"It was a different era," she said. "Now, artists are coming forward to talk about their struggles."

Ashley described the group's intense touring schedule, even traveling to three countries in one day.

According to People, she said the constant pressure to perform took a toll on both her body and mind. "When I finally got out of the Dolls [in 2010], I had eczema all over my legs, shingles across my face, and a stomach ulcer," she revealed.

Ashley Roberts Reflects on Intense Pressure in Girl Group

Roberts shared that an acupuncturist once warned her, "If you don't scream, your body's gonna scream for you." Looking back, she sees those health issues as the result of years of nonstop touring and staying silent.

Roberts reflected on the pressure within the group, noting how the competitive atmosphere made it feel like anyone could be replaced.

She also acknowledged that her own ambition, shaped by years of competitive dance, added to that drive.

The Pussycat Dolls split up in 2010, but Ashley made a comeback with the group for a reunion tour that was set for 2020, Enews said.

Though the tour was canceled due to COVID-19 and a legal dispute, she said she approached the experience differently. "I'm a woman now," she said. "I feel more connected to my body. I was like, 'I'm gonna enjoy this.'"

Roberts isn't alone in speaking out. In June, Nicole Scherzinger opened up about how her time in the group affected her, saying the experience was incredibly tough and felt like everything was bound to go wrong.