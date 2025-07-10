Lauryn Hill Vows Not to Take Blame for Production Issues Causing Delays

Lauryn Hill is setting the record straight after her much-talked-about late-night performance at the 2025 Essence Festival of Culture.

The Grammy-winning artist took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 8, to respond to critics after her set at the Superdome in New Orleans began over two hours late.

According to Toofab, originally scheduled to perform at 12:35 am on July 5, Hill didn't hit the stage until after 2:30 am, finishing just before 3:40 am. But according to both Hill and Essence Festival, the delay was not her fault.

"Thank you Essence for clarifying that the delays were not my fault," Hill wrote. "This will be the last time I'll allow production challenges to look like the fault is mine alone, when they aren't."

Essence Festival also took responsibility in a public statement, saying: "She arrived on schedule... The delay? Not hers. We will take that."

Hill was added to the festival lineup just two days before the show and faced a reshuffled schedule due to event-wide production issues. Despite the late hour, she delivered a powerful performance — even if the crowd had thinned by then.

Lauryn Hill Shuts Down Rumors About Tardiness

Addressing long-standing rumors about her punctuality, Hill denied claims that she doesn't care about her audience or timing.

She addressed a common misunderstanding, saying many people assume she's relaxing on the Riviera and only appearing at concerts occasionally, which isn't the case, Billboard said.

"That's nonsense. Anyone who's been a part of these productions knows that the opposite is true."

Hill emphasized her deep involvement in all parts of her performances. "I am involved in every aspect of what it takes to put on my shows... because it requires THAT much involvement to protect the integrity of my message and the quality of what I do," she explained.

The singer, now 50, also addressed those who are critical of her work. "I'm okay with that," she said. "It's not your grace that sustains me. It's God's grace and the love of fans who appreciate the message."

She ended her message by thanking those who stayed through the late-night set: "Despite the late start, I appreciate those who stayed and rocked with us."

Essence Festival responded directly to Hill's post, writing: "Always love and accountability live here. Thank you for blessing us."