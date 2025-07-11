Kanye West Accused of Offering Ex-Assistant as 'Sexual Gift' During Diddy Studio Session— Abuse and 'Party Favor' Scheme Revealed

Kanye West's former assistant has filed an explosive new court document alleging the rapper sexually assaulted her and tried to "offer her as a sexual gift" to another man during a business trip.

Lauren Pisciotta, who previously filed a lawsuit against West in 2024, submitted a second amended complaint this week in Los Angeles federal court.

The filing accuses West of sexual assault, sex trafficking, false imprisonment, and labor violations, among other claims.

According to the updated complaint, Pisciotta alleges the incidents took place while working with West on his Donda Academy project and during a studio session with rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs in San Francisco.

Pisciotta claims West began exhibiting increasingly inappropriate behavior while they were staying in a hotel together.

"He kissed her without consent, asked invasive and sexually charged questions, and masturbated in her presence before losing consciousness mid-sentence," the lawsuit reads.

"He later shoved her onto the bed, pinned her down and forced his penis into her mouth. She begged him to stop and froze in shock and fear."

One of the most disturbing allegations includes Pisciotta's claim that West "offered her as a sexual gift to someone in exchange for West having sex with that person's significant other."

The suit further claims West had a pattern of using women as bargaining tools in personal and business dealings.

Pisciotta also alleges she was promised $3 million in severance pay when she was dismissed in 2022 — money she says she never received.

West's legal team has denied all allegations and filed motions to dismiss the case. In a statement earlier this year, West's lawyers described the lawsuit as "baseless and extortion-driven."

West also lashed out on social media earlier this year in a post that drew widespread backlash. "YOU KNOW WHY I NEVER F***** LAUREN PISCIOTTA...CAUSE SHE SMELT AKWARD [sic] AND HALF THE NBA CAN ATTEST TO THAT," he wrote on Twitter (now X). "LAUREN IF YOU OUT THERE I GOT ONE PIECE OF ADVICE...FREEZE YOUR EGGS CAUSE NOBODY WANTS THEM."

The legal filing marks the latest development in a growing list of controversies for the rapper, now legally known as Ye.

The case has not yet been scheduled for trial, and no criminal charges have been filed as of Thursday.

Pisciotta's lawyers say their client is seeking both compensatory and punitive damages, as well as an injunction to prevent future harm to others.

West has not publicly commented on the amended complaint.

His attorneys continue to pursue dismissal, calling the allegations "a smear campaign rooted in financial desperation."