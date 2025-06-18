Lil Wayne's Son Claims His Father Wrote All of Drake's Best Lyrics

The internet lit up this week after Lil Wayne's teenage son, Lil Novi, made a bold claim: his dad wrote most of Drake's music — including the rapper's most iconic songs.

During a recent livestream, Lil Novi, whose real name is Neal Carter, was asked to choose between Lil Wayne and Drake as the better artist, TMZ said.

While choosing his father was no surprise, what he said next caught everyone off guard.

"My dad wrote most of his sh*t. On God," Lil Novi said. "If it wasn't for my pops then it wouldn't be no Drake, for real, for real."

He added, "No disrespect to Drake. He hard now, but I'm saying... Come on, man. That's not a question."

The 15-year-old's statement spread quickly across social media, causing debates between fans of both rappers.

Some saw it as just another viral moment, while others took it more seriously, especially considering past rumors that Drake has used ghostwriters.

"My dad wrote most of his sh*t, if it wasn't for my pops there wouldn't be no Drake" pic.twitter.com/RQijCfj8jZ — Hip Hop All Day (@HipHopAllDayy) June 17, 2025

Fans React to Lil Novi's Bold Drake Ghostwriting Claim

The most famous accusation came from Meek Mill in 2015, who claimed Drake used Quentin Miller to write for him.

Still, many users online were quick to push back on Novi's comments.

"Super cap," one person wrote on X. "Most of Drake's music has substance. Lil Wayne just be rapping bars."

Another commented, "How does his dad write most of Drake's sh*t when he doesn't even write his own? Wayne freestyles most of his tracks."

According to Vibe, some fans pointed out that Drake had already released music before signing with Lil Wayne's Young Money label in 2009.

Others recalled interviews where Lil Wayne himself praised Drake's writing and creativity.

While Lil Novi didn't offer any proof, his comments have stirred the pot in hip-hop circles. He's no stranger to bold statements either.

In a previous interview, he called Playboi Carti the "Wayne of now" and one of the greatest rappers — right after naming his father, of course.

Meanwhile, Lil Wayne's daughter, Reginae Carter, recently defended her dad against criticism of his latest album Tha Carter VI. She told fans not to judge the music just because it doesn't trend on TikTok.