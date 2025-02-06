Lil Wayne Announces New Album 'The Carter VI' After Super Bowl Drama

Lil Wayne may not be performing at the Super Bowl in his hometown of New Orleans, but that doesn't mean he doesn't have a special surprise for his fans -- he's dropping his long-awaited new album.

The news of the album was shared on X, and the project's release date was revealed to be June as well as the name of it being Tha Carter VI, the sixth installment in his line of albums under Tha Carter names. His last one in the series was 2018's Tha Carter 5.

🗣️ LIL WAYNE



💽 THA CARTER VI



🚨 JUNE 6 pic.twitter.com/Id5GgpATqq — XXL Magazine (@XXL) February 6, 2025

The announcement comes after Wayne teased that he had something special in store for Feb. 6 on social media. It also comes at a precarious time, because the Super Bowl is set to take place on Feb. 9 in New Orleans, Wayne's hometown. However, he will not be attending the event after previously admitting he was hurt that he was not chosen to play the halftime show and was passed up for Kendrick Lamar.

"Y'all know I'm not going to be there this week, which means I guess there's a seat to fill. Shout out to New Orleans, but I've been working on something very special. I got something exciting coming for you Thursday, the 6th. Until then... I'm chillin'," he said in his teaser to his Instagram Stories via People.

Late last year, there was some drama between Wayne and Lamar. While the two previously joined forces for the song "Mona Lisa" on Tha Carter 5, things seemingly turned awkward between them after Lamar got picked over Wayne for the New Orleans Super Bowl show.

The initial fallout between the rappers was documented on Lamar's song "wacced out murals" when Lamar rapped, "Used to bump 'Tha Carter III,' I held my Rollie chain proud / Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down."

Wayne then took to his X account to share his confusion over the situation while offering a warning at the same time.

"Man wtf I do?! I just be chillin & dey still kome 4 my head. Let's not take kindness for weakness. Let this giant sleep. No one really wants destruction, not even me, but I shall destroy if disturbed. On me. Love," he tweeted.

Man wtf I do?!

I just be chillin & dey still kome 4 my head. Let’s not take kindness for weakness. Let this giant sleep. I beg u all. No one really wants destruction,not even me but I shall destroy if disturbed. On me. Love — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) November 23, 2024

However, Wayne has since sat down with Skip Bayless for an interview, where he said that the situation between them had been resolved.

"I've spoken to him and I wished him all the best and told him he better kill it. He gotta kill it," Wayne said.

The rapper also reacted to the lyrics when Bayless read them out loud and asked about them. He shared that he hadn't listened to the track before reacting initially, but that he has nothing but love for Lamar.

"That was my first time hearing it. I think he's a fan like I'm a fan of his music. I think he saw what everyone else saw -- how much it meant to me. He didn't let me down," Wayne said..

"His hard work is the reason why he made it there," he added later in the interview.

SZA is set to join Lamar for his halftime show and it has been reported that President Donald Trump will be in attendance at the Feb. 9 game.