Lil Wayne Allegedly Ended Relationship, Evicted Denise Bidot on Mother's Day

Rapper Lil Wayne is facing serious accusations from his now ex-girlfriend Denise Bidot, who claims he ended their relationship and evicted her and her daughter from his home — all on Mother's Day.

The model took to Instagram Stories on May 11 to share her side of the story.

According to ENews, in an emotional video, Bidot, 38, said, "Wayne literally kicked me and my daughter out on Mother's Day today. I am just recovering from surgery. I can't even lift boxes, but this man has his assistants coming to help kick us out today."

Bidot, a mother and model known for her work with Sports Illustrated, said the breakup came via text message.

"Breaking up with someone on Mother's Day is diabolical," she wrote. "Prayers up though. God always pulls me through. Walking with faith."

She revealed that she had undergone a "mommy makeover" surgery just five weeks ago and was physically unable to move belongings. Adding to the emotional weight, she shared that her daughter's birthday was coming up and she was preparing for a work trip to New York.

Lil Wayne Accused of Abuse After Allegedly Breaking Up With Girlfriend Denise Bidot on Mother’s Dayhttps://t.co/g6bDxiAQDZ — billboard (@billboard) May 12, 2025

Denise Bidot Accuses Lil Wayne of Emotional and Physical Abuse

In follow-up posts, Bidot also made more serious allegations, claiming the rapper had been emotionally abusive and had physically harmed her during their relationship.

She explained that the situation wasn't only about emotional abuse—there had also been physical violence.

Despite everything, she had endured it. Reflecting on the experience, she admitted how difficult it was to reconcile her choices, especially since people often dismiss such actions as foolishness driven by love.

She also alleged that she was uprooted from New York City to move in with Lil Wayne, only to later find out he had other women visiting, Billboard said.

"You literally flew me, uprooted me from New York City where I was living, and brought me here for this bulls–t," she said.

Bidot expressed that she felt taken advantage of despite being supportive throughout their relationship. Now, she's preparing to take legal action and has asked lawyers to reach out to her for help.

Lil Wayne, 41, has not responded publicly to the accusations. The pair began dating in 2019 and went public in 2020. They reportedly split in 2022 but reconciled later.